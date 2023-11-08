Chuck Liddell Drops Fight to Strip Ex-Wife of Custody, UFC Legend Reaches Deal in Bitter Divorce
Chuck Liddell and his estranged wife Heidi have dropped their fight to strip the other of custody in their bitter divorce war.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Chuck and Heidi informed the court they reached a deal over their children.
Per their agreement, the exes agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 2 kids. Another provision stated both parties are allowed access to their children’s social media accounts.
“Neither party shall make, nor knowingly allow anyone else to make, any negative, disparaging, or derogatory comments (including but not limited to, physical gestures, facial expressions, and/or verbal statements) about the other parent to, or within the hearing of, the minor children,” another provision read.
The parties have yet to reach an agreement on child support.
The custody deal comes months after Heidi and Chuck both demanded primary custody of the children.
As part of her plea, Heidi claimed Chuck was alienating their children and blocking them from communicating with her during his custody time. She said the UFC legend was “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”
Heidi also asked that Chuck be ordered to submit to random drug testing.
Heidi demanded $16k per month in child support. She said Chuck pulls in $41k per month and has the funds to provide support.
Chuck fired back accusing Heidi of not being capable of taking care of their kids properly He accused her of being the one interfering with his relationship with the children — not the other way around.
He claimed Heidi often kept the kids past her custody time and, “lies about where the children live and with whom,” and “repeatedly makes false accusations to the children that [Chuck] blocks their contact with [Heidi]."
Chuck said the “conduct by Mother is clearly adverse to the children’s best interest. In fact, it unfairly creates a destabilizing, confusing, and chaotic environment for the children that, frankly, places them in serious harm both emotionally and mentally. It is evident that Mother is either unable or unwilling to modify her behavior to protect the children from her own emotional and mental issues.”
He demanded sole custody until his ex “has proven she is no longer a threat to” the children’s mental health.
In regard to child support, he believed Heidi should be awarded $5k per month, much lower than the amount she requested.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage in 2021.
The ex-UFC fighter pulled the trigger after he was arrested following an argument with Heidi at their home.
Officers were called to the then couple’s pad over a dispute. Law enforcement sources said Chuck had a red mark on his face but Heidi had no visible injuries.
Chuck said he volunteered to be taken to jail to prevent Heidi from having to take the trip.
The District Attorney did not bring charges against Chuck over the incident.