Chuck Liddell Drops Fight to Strip Ex-Wife of Custody, UFC Legend Reaches Deal in Bitter Divorce

The parties have yet to reach an agreement on child support.

The custody deal comes months after Heidi and Chuck both demanded primary custody of the children.

As part of her plea, Heidi claimed Chuck was alienating their children and blocking them from communicating with her during his custody time. She said the UFC legend was “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”

Heidi also asked that Chuck be ordered to submit to random drug testing.