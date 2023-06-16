UFC Legend Star Chuck Liddell Demands Primary Custody of His 2 Kids Until Ex-wife ‘Proves’ She ‘Is No Longer a Threat,’ Denies Substance Abuse Accusations
Ex-UFC star Chuck Liddell has fired back at his ex-wife Heidi’s demand for primary custody and that he submit to random drug tests, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Chuck has asked the judge presiding over his divorce to award him primary custody and only allow his ex-visitation.
In his filing, Chuck said Heidi was incapable of ensuring the children’s health, safety and welfare. He claims she refuses to promote the children’s relationship with him and even made false allegations of abuse.
He said his ex often keeps the kids beyond her custody time, “lies about where the children live and with whom,” and “repeatedly makes false accusations to the children that [Chuck] blocks their contact with [Heidi].
He said Heidi “unreasonably denies consent for out-of-state travel including to visit their dying grandmother, travel with [Chuck] for work, and to attend” other activities.
Chuck said the “conduct by Mother is clearly adverse to the children’s best interest. In fact, it unfairly creates a destabilizing, confusing, and chaotic environment for the children that, frankly, places them in serious harm both emotionally and mentally. It is evident that Mother is either unable or unwilling to modify her behavior to protect the children from her own emotional and mental issues.”
He wants sole custody until Heidi “has proven she is no longer a threat to” the children’s emotional and mental health.
Chuck said the court should award his ex $3,119 per month for child support and another $1,618 per month for spousal support — drastically lower than her demands.
- Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20k Per Month For Home Expenses As Divorce War Turns Nasty
- Chuck Liddell’s Estranged Wife Accuses UFC Legend Of Paying For His New GF’s Condo In Spousal Support Battle
- Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Calls Cops On Estranged Wife As Custody Battle Turns Nasty: Court Docs
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage. He filed his paperwork days after the couple were involved in a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles home.
Chuck was taken into custody by cops. He claimed to have volunteered to go to make sure Heidi wasn’t locked up.
The divorce has been extremely nasty. The two agreed to share joint custody of their 2 kids in 2021 but have yet to resolve other matters.
Recently, Heidi demanded Chuck be stripped of custody claiming he is “frequently out of town” and “unavailable to exercise his custodial time.”
She accused him of attempting to alienate their children from her. Heidi demanded Chuck pay her $6k per month in child support and another $10k in spousal support.
Heidi asked the court to order Chuck not to use alcohol or drugs while around their kids. She also wants him to submit to random drug testing.
A judge has yet to rule.