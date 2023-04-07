Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Calls Cops On Estranged Wife As Custody Battle Turns Nasty
Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife accused the fighter of calling the Sheriff’s Department on her over a recent argument they had about their son traveling to Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former UFC fighter’s estranged wife, Heidi, dropped the bombshell as part of her plea for primary custody.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Chuck and his estranged wife Heidi have been fighting in court for years. Back in October 2021, he filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage. They share two kids.
Chuck decided the marriage was over after he was arrested following a fight with Heidi at their Los Angeles home.
Cops were called to the residence after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. Law enforcement sources said officers observed red marks on Chuck’s face and no visible injuries on Heidi.
Chuck volunteered to be taken into custody to prevent Heidi from being arrested. No criminal charges were brought over the incident.
The two reached a joint custody agreement but have yet to finalize other issues.
As we first reported, this week, Heidi demanded Chuck be ordered to pay her $16k per month for child/spousal support.
In addition, she demanded primary custody of their 2 kids. She claimed Chuck is “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”
Heidi asked the court to order Chuck to submit to random drug testing.
In her new filing, Heidi said that things between her and Chuck have become extremely contentious. She accuses her ex of refusing to co-parent. Further, she claims his efforts to alienate her from their children “leads to constant conflict between the parties.”
Heidi said Chuck recently “demanded to take” their son to Las Vegas despite the child’s “contagious illness.” She said her ex threatened to take her to court over the matter.
Heidi said Chuck “falsely claimed that [she] forged a doctor’s note.” The situation allegedly escalated to Chuck calling the “Sheriff’s Department about the incident, falsely pretending to the Sheriff that he had no intention to take the children to Las Vegas.”
In her filing, she said their son’s doctor had prescribed that he rest and not travel” but Chuck “sought to work against that recommendation.”
Further, she claimed their kids are not able to speak or text freely with her during Chuck’s custody time.
She added, “The children are being left in the company of various people in inappropriate places. One of the minor children was threatened with not being allowed to go to dinner by third parties if that third party’s control was questioned. [Chuck] recently left the children in a hotel with a couple who were behaving inappropriately.”
Chuck has yet to respond to Heidi’s accusations.