Ex-UFC Star Chuck Liddell Calls Cops On Estranged Wife As Custody Battle Turns Nasty

Cops were called to the residence after receiving a call about a domestic dispute. Law enforcement sources said officers observed red marks on Chuck’s face and no visible injuries on Heidi.

Chuck volunteered to be taken into custody to prevent Heidi from being arrested. No criminal charges were brought over the incident.

The two reached a joint custody agreement but have yet to finalize other issues.

As we first reported, this week, Heidi demanded Chuck be ordered to pay her $16k per month for child/spousal support.