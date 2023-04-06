Chuck Liddell’s Estranged Wife Demands $16k A Month In Support, Wants Ex-UFC Fighter Randomly Tested For Drugs
Chuck Liddell’s estranged wife Heidi has demanded the ex-UFC star be stripped of joint custody and submit to random drug tests — as their nasty divorce battle rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heidi has asked for a hearing to be set for her to talk to the judge.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in October 2021, Chuck filed for divorce from Heidi after 10 years of marriage.
The decision came days after cops were called to the couple’s home over a dispute. The couple’s kids told cops they saw Chuck and Heidi pushing each other inside their home in Hidden Hills, Cali.
Law enforcement sources said they observed a red mark on Chuck’s face, but his wife had no visible injuries.
Chuck said he volunteered to be arrested to avoid Heidi being taken into custody. The District Attorney did not bring charges over the incident.
Back in 2021, the couple agreed to share joint custody of their 2 kids.
Now, Heidi wants the custody agreement changed. She claimed Chuck is “frequently out of town; unavailable to exercise his custodial time with the minor children” and “unable to fully care for the minor children without the assistance of others.”
Further, Heidi accused Chuck of alienating the minor children from her and “thwarts communication” between her and their kids. Heidi said she deserves primary custody with Chuck having visitation.
In addition, Heidi said child support should be awarded based on Chuck’s “true income” of $41k a month. She said the domestic violence situation has caused her to be “unemployed.”
Further, she said Chuck “is in a far better position financially.” She claimed to have left her high-paying job to take care of the family.
Heidi demanded a court order that awards her primary custody and instructs Chuck not to interfere with her talking to the kids.
In regard to child support, Heidi said Chuck should pay her $6k per month in child support and another $10k in spousal support. She said she needs an additional $120k to cover her legal fees and $50k for accountant fees in the case.
Heidi asked that Chuck be ordered not to use alcohol or drugs while around their kids. Her request includes Chuck being randomly drug tested.
The judge has yet to rule. A hearing has been set for June.