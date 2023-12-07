Queen Camilla's Feud With Princess Kate on Brink of 'All-Out War': Report
The fight between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton is "getting down and dirty," according to a sensational report which claimed King Charles' wife felt vindicated when the Princess of Wales was called out in royal author Omid Scobie's new book.
"We thought this feud couldn't get much worse — but it has," a high-level palace staffer claimed, RadarOnline.com has learned as Kate was outed as one of the two royals who allegedly expressed concern over Prince Archie's skin color prior to his birth.
Charles was the other royal who was claimed to have made the remarks.
Kate, meanwhile, has continued to hold her head up high, despite the pushback.
"As the not-so-secret weapon the royals need to secure the future of the monarchy, Kate has clout," said a source. "And she expertly wields it to defeat Camilla's attacks."
RadarOnline.com exclusively heard a long-brewing power struggle led to a "blazing blowout" between royal wives Kate and Camilla after Queen Elizabeth passed away.
Sources said the ongoing tension between Kate and Camilla was clear to see when they were seated opposite ends of President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and King Charles during a Buckingham Palace state banquet on November 21.
"Camilla knew Kate couldn't refuse to curtsy at this state function," said the tipster.
According to the National Enquirer, things between the warring royals got worse after Scobie's claims were published in Endgame, with the names involved in the race row only appearing in a Dutch translation which has since been taken off the shelves.
The claims first emerged in 2021 when Meghan Markle alleged that a member of the royal family raised "concerns" about "how dark" her son with Prince Harry would be.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," Buckingham Palace's statement read that year. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
In his new book, Scobie blasted Kate for "advocating for mental health causes while ignoring Markle's cries for help," also describing her as a "part-time working royal" over the amount of engagements she does in comparison to other members of the family.
Some royal experts have argued the criticisms are unwarranted. "The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism," an insider told Us Weekly, claiming they will, however, "respond through their actions."
Kate "has made no such comments," said the insider who claimed the royal "feels that she has been unfairly dragged into this."