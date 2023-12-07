'Twin Peaks' Director David Lynch Served Wife's Divorce Papers at L.A. Home
Iconic Hollywood director David Lynch was served divorce papers at his Los Angeles home just days after his wife, Emily, filed to end their 14-year marriage. The divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Emily had him served by someone who was not a registered California process server on December 5 at their multimillion-dollar house.
David is behind blockbusters like the 2001 movie Mulholland Drive and the 1986 film Blue Velvet. The 77-year-old also directed the famous '90s television series Twin Peaks, which has a huge cult following.
Emily filed for divorce earlier this month — and it doesn't seem to be an amicable split because she doesn't want him to have unsupervised time with their kid.
The director's wife revealed she was going after sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter. Emily informed the court that she only wanted David to have visitation rights.
There are also clues that the exes could be gearing up for a money war.
David's wife demanded her Hollywood hotshot estranged husband pay her spousal support. She also wants her attorney's fees paid. The divorce documents do not indicate if they signed a prenuptial agreement protecting their separate assets before walking down the aisle in 2009.
TMZ was the first to report on the pair's divorce.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Larry King Separated From Wife Shawn Two Months Before Filing For Divorce, Court Documents Reveal
- Pamela Anderson 'Begged' Rocker Ex-Husband Tommy Lee To Reconcile After Divorce, Sources Claim As First Trailer For Her Netflix Doc Drops
- 'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall Files For Divorce From Rupert Murdoch, Demands Spousal Support After Billionaire Broke Up With Her Via EMAIL
David should be used to taking precautions when concerning his estimated $60+ million fortune. Emily will mark this fourth divorce.
He took his first stab at marriage with actress Peggy Reavey. The pair were married from 1967–1974 and share one adult child, daughter Jennifer.
He said "I do" to Mary Fisk three years later. David and Mary had a kid before they divorced in 1987. Their son, Austin Jack, is 41 years old. Despite not having luck in love, the director didn't stop there.
David had a third child, son Riley, with Mary Sweeney more than a decade before they wed. David married his third wife in 2006 — but their story was short-lived.
The director filed for divorce from Mary one month after their wedding. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.
Besides Twin Peaks, David has also Inland Empire, Wild at Heart, The Elephant Man, and Lost Highway.