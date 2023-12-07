Your tip
'Twin Peaks' Director David Lynch Served Wife's Divorce Papers at L.A. Home

twin peaks director david lynch divorce served pp
Source: MEGA

David Lynch was served divorce papers at his Los Angeles home.

By:

Dec. 6 2023

Iconic Hollywood director David Lynch was served divorce papers at his Los Angeles home just days after his wife, Emily, filed to end their 14-year marriage. The divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Emily had him served by someone who was not a registered California process server on December 5 at their multimillion-dollar house.

twin peaks director david lynch divorce served
Source: MEGA

David and Emily were married for 14 years.

David is behind blockbusters like the 2001 movie Mulholland Drive and the 1986 film Blue Velvet. The 77-year-old also directed the famous '90s television series Twin Peaks, which has a huge cult following.

Emily filed for divorce earlier this month — and it doesn't seem to be an amicable split because she doesn't want him to have unsupervised time with their kid.

The director's wife revealed she was going after sole legal and physical custody of their 11-year-old daughter. Emily informed the court that she only wanted David to have visitation rights.

There are also clues that the exes could be gearing up for a money war.

twin peaks director david lynch divorce served
Source: MEGA

She only wants him to have visitation of their 11-year-old daughter.

David's wife demanded her Hollywood hotshot estranged husband pay her spousal support. She also wants her attorney's fees paid. The divorce documents do not indicate if they signed a prenuptial agreement protecting their separate assets before walking down the aisle in 2009.

TMZ was the first to report on the pair's divorce.

Twin Peaks

David should be used to taking precautions when concerning his estimated $60+ million fortune. Emily will mark this fourth divorce.

He took his first stab at marriage with actress Peggy Reavey. The pair were married from 1967–1974 and share one adult child, daughter Jennifer.

david lynch
Source: MEGA

This will be his fourth divorce.

He said "I do" to Mary Fisk three years later. David and Mary had a kid before they divorced in 1987. Their son, Austin Jack, is 41 years old. Despite not having luck in love, the director didn't stop there.

David had a third child, son Riley, with Mary Sweeney more than a decade before they wed. David married his third wife in 2006 — but their story was short-lived.

The director filed for divorce from Mary one month after their wedding. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

Besides Twin Peaks, David has also Inland Empire, Wild at Heart, The Elephant Man, and Lost Highway.

