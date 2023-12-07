Tim Allen Slammed by Costar Casey Wilson, Accused of Being 'So F------ Rude' on 'Santa Clauses' Set
Tim Allen is accused of being a nightmare on-set while filming Disney+'s The Santa Clauses by a costar who said everyone was "walking on eggshells."
Casey Wilson claimed Allen spoiled the holiday cheer with a nasty attitude during an episode of her B---- Sesh podcast, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Santa Clauses, which has yet to be greenlit for a third season, is a sequel to Allen's three hit movies in which he reprised his role as Scott Calvin.
"Tim Allen was such a b----. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar ever," she alleged.
Wilson recalled one scene in particular that left her feeling slighted. "It's just me and Tim Allen, and I'm supposed to throw things at him," she explained. "So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him."
She claimed that Allen walked over to a nearby producer. "I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.'"
Wilson said she got the message from the producer who had a look of "horror" on his face due to the awkwardness, claiming that others had made note of Allen's behavior as well.
"I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Allen for comment.
Allen previously dished about filming the series in an interview that was released in November, gushing over getting to act alongside his 14-year-old who played her real-life father's TV daughter.
"It's one of those moments that I’ll carry with me forever," he told Us Weekly. "To see the professional that she's turned into, [she] treats everybody well, shows up on time, does her job, works long hours, [with] no complaints."
"At times, I look over there and go, my kid is on this movie with me," Allen continued. "I'm so grateful."
The Home Improvement star said having his wife on the set to help out was equally as thrilling. "It was a new experience for both of them, and they just worked their butts off," he proudly shared. "It's very impressive to watch."