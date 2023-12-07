Tim Allen Slammed by Costar Casey Wilson, Accused of Being 'So F------ Rude' on 'Santa Clauses' Set

The Santa Clauses, which has yet to be greenlit for a third season, is a sequel to Allen's three hit movies in which he reprised his role as Scott Calvin.

"Tim Allen was such a b----. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar ever," she alleged.

Wilson recalled one scene in particular that left her feeling slighted. "It's just me and Tim Allen, and I'm supposed to throw things at him," she explained. "So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him."