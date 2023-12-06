Taylor Swift Moved to a Foreign Country to Hide After Kim Kardashian Leaked 'Famous' Phone Call With Kanye West

Taylor Swift was the lowest she'd ever been after Kim Kardashian leaked her phone conversation with Kanye West that the Shake It Off singer ran to a foreign country to hide from the negativity, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Opening up about the Famous feud, which stemmed from Kanye interrupting Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards years before, Taylor addressed the toll her high-profile spat with the then-married couple had on her mental health.