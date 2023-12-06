Taylor Swift Moved to a Foreign Country to Hide After Kim Kardashian Leaked 'Famous' Phone Call With Kanye West
Taylor Swift was the lowest she'd ever been after Kim Kardashian leaked her phone conversation with Kanye West that the Shake It Off singer ran to a foreign country to hide from the negativity, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Opening up about the Famous feud, which stemmed from Kanye interrupting Swift's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards years before, Taylor addressed the toll her high-profile spat with the then-married couple had on her mental health.
The interview was for Time magazine, which named Swift 2023's Person of the Year. Referring to the phone call which she claimed was recorded without her consent and distributed to the masses on Kardashian's social media, Swift called it a "frame job."
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she said in the interview, published Wednesday. "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”
Swift and Kanye's beef goes back to 2009 when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech to announce that "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time." While they later made up, their feud reunited in 2016 when he released the song Famous, in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b---- famous."
Kardashian released the call to back her husband after Swift said she never consented to those lyrics. Taylor allegedly didn't know the call had been recorded — or that he was using the word "b---" — and fans were split about who they supported in the fight.
“It's not lost on me that the two great catalysts for this happening were two horrendous things that happened to me,” Swift told Time. “The first was getting canceled within an inch of my life and sanity. The second was having my life's work taken away from me by someone who hates me.”
The Bejeweled singer, 33, claimed the backlash was so intense that she moved to “a foreign country,” where she “didn’t leave a rental house for a year.”
Swift said she avoided almost everyone she loved.
“I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore,” she revealed. “I went down really, really hard.”
She disappeared for almost a year before releasing her 2017 album Reputation, admitting, "I was really overthinking.” Kardashian didn't stop at releasing the phone recording either. When the reality star implied that Swift was a snake by using the reptile emoji, it took off like wildfire.
“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she said.
Kardashian alleging that she was a “snake,” Swift said, “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.” However, she not only prevailed, she conquered.
Swift now has a newfound outlook on how to deal with her enemies.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Life is short. Have adventures. I locking myself away in my house for a lot of years — I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago,” Swift shared.
“I’ve also learned there’s no point in actively trying to quote unquote defeat your enemies,” she explained, adding, “Trash takes itself out every single time.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.