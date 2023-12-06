Andrew Cuomo Fighting to Depose Ex-Employee Who He Believes Conspired With His Accusers

in the new filing, Cuomo claims Hinton has refused to turn over the electronic message exchanges with victims, Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, Ana Liss-Jackson, and others before the spectacular implosion of his political career.

“Part of Governor Cuomo’s defense is that certain complainants, including Ms. Boylan and Ms. Hinton, encouraged, and coordinated with others to embellish or exaggerate their accusations in an effort to take Governor Cuomo down,” his lawyer argued in the legal brief. “Hinton in particular corralled complainants for joint media appearances to mount political pressure on her longtime political rival—and spread false rumors to fan the flames.”

“Materials and testimony related to such of Ms. Hinton’s communications and media appearances are plainly relevant because they may have given Ms. Boylan, Ms. Bennett, Ms. Liss-Jackson, and other complainants ‘a motive to retaliate’ against Governor Cuomo.”