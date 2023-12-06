Andrew Cuomo Fighting to Depose Ex-Employee Who He Believes Conspired With His Accusers
Andrew Cuomo is attempting to depose a former employee who he claims conspired with his accusers to ‘inflict political harm” and allegedly take him “down,” from the governor’s office, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The stunning allegation was laid bare in a court brief asking a New York federal judge to resolve a pre-trial feud involving Karen Hinton, his former press secretary turned accuser, who the governor thinks rallied his alleged victims to expose his inappropriate behavior.
Cuomo, who was kicked out of the New York governor’s mansion in 2021 following a scathing report by the Attorney General, wants to use the alleged conspiracy to fend off a scathing harassment lawsuit filed by a state trooper assigned to protect him.
in the new filing, Cuomo claims Hinton has refused to turn over the electronic message exchanges with victims, Lindsey Boylan, Charlotte Bennett, Ana Liss-Jackson, and others before the spectacular implosion of his political career.
“Part of Governor Cuomo’s defense is that certain complainants, including Ms. Boylan and Ms. Hinton, encouraged, and coordinated with others to embellish or exaggerate their accusations in an effort to take Governor Cuomo down,” his lawyer argued in the legal brief. “Hinton in particular corralled complainants for joint media appearances to mount political pressure on her longtime political rival—and spread false rumors to fan the flames.”
“Materials and testimony related to such of Ms. Hinton’s communications and media appearances are plainly relevant because they may have given Ms. Boylan, Ms. Bennett, Ms. Liss-Jackson, and other complainants ‘a motive to retaliate’ against Governor Cuomo.”
Hinton’s lawyer called Cuomo’s legal conspiracy theory “pure speculation” and argued the deposition would be “unduly burdensome” because she was severely debilitated by a 2017 brain surgery.
What’s more, the former governor’s extensive discovery request also includes emails and text messages Hinton sent to friends, family members, and reporters.
“Ms. Hinton’s relevance to any potential issue, even as framed above by defendant Cuomo, is tangential at best and limited to the documents Ms. Hinton already produced, which demonstrate that there is no legitimate basis to take her deposition,” her lawyer argued.
“As a practical matter, these requests would require Ms. Hinton, a non-party who is responsible for paying her own legal bills, to conduct (or engage a costly third party to conduct) an exhaustive search of her email and cellphone,” the lawyer added. “Such an undertaking simply would be excessive and impermissibly burdensome and defendant Cuomo articulates no justification for it.”
Hinton, who worked with Cuomo in the mid-1990s at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and accused him of misconduct in 2000, asked the judge to postpone the discovery process until the case gets closer to trial.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, at least 6 of the 11 woman who accused the governor claimed Cuomo is using the legal system in the trooper lawsuit to mercilessly harangue them with an avalanche of costly and time-consuming discovery demands that require them to hire lawyers.