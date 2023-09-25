'She Will Not Stand Idly by': Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Aide Claims Former Gov. Threatened to Smear His Wife if She Discussed Harassment Allegations
Andrew Cuomo is accused of threatening a former top aide's wife if she discussed sexual harassment allegations against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-New York governor subpoenaed the man's spouse, Karen Hinton, for a number of documents while facing a federal lawsuit from a female state trooper.
Hinton previously alleged that Cuomo had become physically "aroused" when he hugged her in 2000.
She is wed to lobbyist and former administration official Howard Glaser. The ex-state operations director said Cuomo made his bold remark during a phone call in June, court documents stated.
"Mr. Cuomo stated, in sum and substance, that 'if she goes there' [in regards to sexual harassment claims against defendant Cuomo], there's stuff on her that will come out. They have material on Karen that's not good for her, the kind of thing she wouldn't want her children to see," according to the explosive filing submitted in Brooklyn court.
"This Court should not permit defendant Cuomo to continue his campaign of threats, abuse, and harassment through discovery in this litigation," Hinton's lawyer, Carrie Cohen, declared in the docs.
It was noted that Hinton "will not stand idly by" while Cuomo allegedly uses the litigation process to "continue his longstanding and targeted abusive campaign to attempt to silence women who have come forward" about their experiences.
Both Hinton and Glaser blasted Cuomo for "essentially weaponizing the use of third-party subpoenas to further his vicious campaign against women who have stated that he sexually harassed them," The New York Post reported.
Cuomo was slammed for his "targeted smear campaign against and harassment of [Hinton]," according to Cohen, to which he fired back in a statement via his attorney.
Cuomo, who has denied sexual misconduct claims, argued that Hinton was the instigator, "through her lawyer, who threatened to push unspecified damaging information about the governor into the public if the subpoena issued to her was pursued," according to his rep, Rich Azzopardi.
"To be clear, there were several conversations with Mr. Glaser because he was furious about the subpoena issued against his wife. He wanted it dropped, but Karen injected herself into this situation when she tried to cash in, wrote a book full of lies about the governor [Penis Politics], publicly interacted with multiple individuals Trooper 1 identified as directly relevant to her suit, and even teamed up with them to – unsuccessfully – sell her book."
Azzopardi said he and his client look forward to seeing them in court.