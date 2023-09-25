'She Will Not Stand Idly by': Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Aide Claims Former Gov. Threatened to Smear His Wife if She Discussed Harassment Allegations

Hinton previously alleged that Cuomo had become physically "aroused" when he hugged her in 2000.

She is wed to lobbyist and former administration official Howard Glaser. The ex-state operations director said Cuomo made his bold remark during a phone call in June, court documents stated.

"Mr. Cuomo stated, in sum and substance, that 'if she goes there' [in regards to sexual harassment claims against defendant Cuomo], there's stuff on her that will come out. They have material on Karen that's not good for her, the kind of thing she wouldn't want her children to see," according to the explosive filing submitted in Brooklyn court.