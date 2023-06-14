Andrew Cuomo Agrees to Sit and Be Grilled by NY Trooper Over Alleged Sexual Harassment

In the documents filed on Tuesday, the attorney representing the trooper told the judge that both parties have "agreed upon August 23, 2023 for his [Cuomo's] deposition."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cuomo and his former aide Melissa DeRosa were sued by the trooper — whose name has not been disclosed — in February 2022. She accused the ex-politician of violating her civil rights and his “right-hand” woman [DeRosa] of helping to cover up the alleged incident.