Murder and Sordid Sex Secrets: Cuomo-Kennedy Marriage Scandal Rocked Families Before Death of a Socialite
It has been nearly eight years since the elderly socialite wife of a McDonald's franchise kingpin was found dead in the garage laundry room at her hilltop home, and RadarOnline.com is looking back at a shocking and disturbing turn of events following a sex scandal involving her polo-playing son, Bruce.
Lois Colley, 83, was the spouse of Eugene, who made his fortunes with 100 McDonald's eateries. She reportedly interrupted a burglary and was killed by the intruder, suffering blunt-force trauma to the head at the family's 300-acre North Salem compound in November 2015.
There was no sign of forced entry, but there was a missing fire extinguisher, igniting theories it was potentially used as the murder weapon.
Cops, at the time, confirmed the husband was not a suspect, adding how they were under the impression the home was targeted due to it being located in a high-end neighborhood and not because of its inhabitants.
As heir to a fast food fortune, Lois' son Bruce ran in lofty circles, mingling with power players before plunging into a steamy affair with Kerry Kennedy, the wife of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in 2003.
Colley was the mother of four sons, including Bruce, who sent shockwaves when he had an affair with Kennedy, which resulted in the dissolution of her marriage to Cuomo.
It was reported that Cuomo had a hunch and shared his feelings with Bruce's wife, Ann, who also had her suspicions. Both Cuomo and Ann Colley confronted their cheating spouses on the same day, and found out the truth.
Both couples later divorced and it was alleged that Kerry's brother RFK Jr. had hooked up with Ann soon after. RFK Jr.'s wife, Mary, suspected a tryst, but Ann denied it. Mary later committed suicide in 2012.
Mary allegedly went to her grave convinced that RFK Jr. had a short-lived fling with the wife of the man who broke up the marriage of his sister and Andrew.
"The accusation that I had a romantic relationship with Bobby Kennedy is false," Ann previously told The Post. "We are professional colleagues and dear friends."