Murder and Sordid Sex Secrets: Cuomo-Kennedy Marriage Scandal Rocked Families Before Death of a Socialite

It has been nearly eight years since the elderly socialite wife of a McDonald's franchise kingpin was found dead in the garage laundry room at her hilltop home, and RadarOnline.com is looking back at a shocking and disturbing turn of events following a sex scandal involving her polo-playing son, Bruce.

Lois Colley, 83, was the spouse of Eugene, who made his fortunes with 100 McDonald's eateries. She reportedly interrupted a burglary and was killed by the intruder, suffering blunt-force trauma to the head at the family's 300-acre North Salem compound in November 2015.