Megyn Kelly slammed Kerry Kennedy and claimed she kicked brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when "he was down," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The former news host came to the Democrat presidential candidate's defense after his own family condemned his conspiracy theory claim that COVID-19 was "ethically targeted."

RFK Jr.'s latest controversial statement suggested that "Ashkenazi Jews" were "most immune" to the virus, which was quickly branded as anti-semitic.