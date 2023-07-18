Megyn Kelly Defends RFK Jr. After His Sister Publicly Denounced His 'Deplorable' Remarks About COVID
Megyn Kelly slammed Kerry Kennedy and claimed she kicked brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr. when "he was down," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former news host came to the Democrat presidential candidate's defense after his own family condemned his conspiracy theory claim that COVID-19 was "ethically targeted."
RFK Jr.'s latest controversial statement suggested that "Ashkenazi Jews" were "most immune" to the virus, which was quickly branded as anti-semitic.
After a video of her brother issuing the remarks went viral, Kerry tweeted a statement from the non-profit she leads, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.
"I STRONGLY condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," Kerry captioned her tweet that included the non-profit's statement.
"I strongly condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting," the statement read. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."
Without missing a beat, Kelly took to Twitter to air her grievances — and she wasn't happy that a Kennedy family member chose to speak out against their own relative.
"Look at these terrible family members. No one was asking ‘How does RFKJ’s sister feel about his latest remarks?" Kelly tweeted Monday. "She just felt the need to kick @RobertKennedyJr when he was down. Nice."
Kerry, who was one of eleven children from the late Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, 95, wasn't the only public figure from her family who came forward to denounce her brother's claims.
RFK. Jr.'s nephew and former Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III also addressed the anti-semitic allegation.
"My uncle’s comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said," Kennedy III's tweet read.
Reactions from the Kennedy camp aside, feedback on Kelly's take were not in her favor.
"Imagine attacking someone for condemning an anti-Semitic remark. You are truly pathetic," wrote one outraged Twitter user.
Another replied, "He isn’t down and anyone should call out their family members if they make stupid, insensitive, and bigoted statements — Kerry has a right to express her feelings, just as you do."
One tweet simply fired back, "No one was asking you to say anything about his sisters remarks," as they reminded the political commentator, "We live in America. She can say what the h--- she wants."