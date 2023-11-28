'Scorched Earth:' Andrew Cuomo Accuser Fighting Ex-New York Governor From Viewing Her College Records

Andrew Cuomo is being skewered for allegedly using the legal system to mercilessly harangue the women who accused him of sexual harassment, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The allegations were laid bare in a series of legal letters asking a federal court judge to restrain the “aggressive” and out-of-control former New York governor who is trying to fend off a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a state trooper once assigned to protect him.

The women, described as “non-parties” in the lawsuit, claimed Cuomo’s pit bull lawyers have bombarded them with discovery demands completely unrelated to the claim that accused him of showering the trooper with sexual remarks and at one point running his hand down her back.