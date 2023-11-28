'Scorched Earth:' Andrew Cuomo Accuser Fighting Ex-New York Governor From Viewing Her College Records
Andrew Cuomo is being skewered for allegedly using the legal system to mercilessly harangue the women who accused him of sexual harassment, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The allegations were laid bare in a series of legal letters asking a federal court judge to restrain the “aggressive” and out-of-control former New York governor who is trying to fend off a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a state trooper once assigned to protect him.
The women, described as “non-parties” in the lawsuit, claimed Cuomo’s pit bull lawyers have bombarded them with discovery demands completely unrelated to the claim that accused him of showering the trooper with sexual remarks and at one point running his hand down her back.
Lawyers representing five of the 11 victims who outed Cuomo in the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James, even submitted a November 16, 2023 letter to Judge Taryn A Merkl begging for relief.
"Defendant Cuomo’s litigation tactics have been no less invasive or aggressive and represent yet another mechanism by which Defendant Cuomo seeks to intimidate and harass his accusers with no particular end in sight,” stated the letter signed by the five lawyers. “They are entirely disproportionate to the needs of this case.”
Cuomo, for example, wants the non-party victims to undergo grueling depositions, hand over all the documents submitted in the Attorney General probe, and release all electronic email and text messages they sent to each other discussing the alleged sexual harassment.
But the lawyers argued the massive discovery request may be unnecessary since Cuomo plans to file a motion to toss out the case altogether or seek to block the victim’s testimony. What’s more, the victims were already deposed by the Attorney General whose investigation into the inappropriate behavior produced a scathing 165-page report.
“We appreciate the Court’s attention to its concerns about the burden and likely re-traumatization of the non-parties if they are submitted to the broad, invasive, and aggressive discovery currently sought by Defendant Cuomo,” the letter stated.
Laura S. Schnell, the attorney for Charlotte Bennett, complained Cuomo is inexplicably pressing for documents related to an unrelated sexual assault case that occurred when she was at Hamilton College.
"First, Ms. Bennett opposes any discovery – whether directed toward her or Hamilton College – that relates to her allegations of sexual assault at Hamilton College,” the Nov. 20, 2023 letter to the judge stated. “As the Court rightly noted, seeking “college records from somebody who was sexually assaulted in college is scorched earth in the Court’s view for a non-party.”
Cuomo, 65, vehemently denies "all the allegations of harassment against him," his rep Rich Azzopardi told RadarOnline.com in a statement in June.
Cuomo resigned in 2021 after the bombshell AG report but has engaged in an alleged campaign against his accusers while fighting off various civil lawsuits.
“Cuomo’s misuse of the legal system as part of his revenge campaign has put a tremendous emotional and financial burden on his victims,” the lawyers for alleged victim Lindsey Boylan told Politico in October.
“Not only does this retraumatize the women who were courageous enough to come forward, but it will certainly have a chilling effect on those who consider speaking up about sexual harassment and abuse in the future.”