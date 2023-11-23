Donald Trump Attacks 'Racist' Letitia James and 'Psycho' Judge Engoron in Early Morning Holiday Rant: ‘Happy Thanksgiving to ALL!’

A partial gag order that prevented the former president from attacking Judge Engoron and Greenfield was recently paused – leading Trump to launch several startling attacks against the judge’s staff as a result.

“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a “tiny” Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” Trump wrote at 2:03 AM on Thanksgiving morning.