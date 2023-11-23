Donald Trump Attacks 'Racist' Letitia James and 'Psycho' Judge Engoron in Early Morning Holiday Rant: ‘Happy Thanksgiving to ALL!’
Donald Trump attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Judge Arthur Engoron in a shocking holiday post published early Thanksgiving morning, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest attack to come amid the embattled ex-president’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan, Trump took to Truth Social at approximately 2 AM on Thursday morning to target James and Judge Engoron.
The former president called the NY attorney general “racist” and “incompetent” before he dubbed Judge Engoron a “psycho.”
Trump also attacked Judge Engoron’s chief clerk, Alison Greenfield.
A partial gag order that prevented the former president from attacking Judge Engoron and Greenfield was recently paused – leading Trump to launch several startling attacks against the judge’s staff as a result.
“Happy Thanksgiving to ALL, including the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James, who has let Murder & Violent Crime FLOURISH, & Businesses FLEE; the Radical Left Trump Hating Judge, a ‘Psycho,’ Arthur Engoron, who Criminally Defrauded the State of New York, & ME, by purposely Valuing my Assets at a “tiny” Fraction of what they are really worth in order to convict me of Fraud before even a Trial, or seeing any PROOF, & used his Politically Biased & Corrupt Campaign Finance Violator, Chief Clerk Alison Greenfield, to sit by his side on the ‘Bench’ & tell him what to do,” Trump wrote at 2:03 AM on Thanksgiving morning.
Trump also wished “crooked” Joe Biden a Happy Thanksgiving this week and attacked the current commander-in-chief and the “Department of Injustice” for “allowing our country to go to hell.”
“[Happy Thanksgiving to] Crooked Joe Biden, who has WEAPONIZED his Department of Injustice against his Political Opponent, & allowed our Country to go to HELL; & all of the other Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, Fascists, Marxists, Democrats, & RINOS, who are seriously looking to DESTROY OUR COUNTRY,” the embattled ex-president raged.
President Biden later called into NBC during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to wish the nation a more traditional holiday greeting.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently came under fire for his numerous attacks against not only NY AG James and Judge Engoron but all his other apparent enemies as well.
Multiple critics compared the ex-president to Adolf Hitler earlier this month after Trump posted another controversial message to Truth Social to celebrate Veterans Day.
He referred to his enemies as “vermin” and once again suggested that the “radical left thugs” stole the 2020 presidential election and are preparing to steal next year’s election as well.
“In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran’s Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream,” Trump wrote on November 11.
“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within,” he continued at the time. “Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
The embattled ex-president’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan is expected to end shortly after the proceedings start up again following the current Thanksgiving recess. Meanwhile, he remains the frontrunner in the GOP primary race for the 2024 White House.