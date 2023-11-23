Joshua Jackson Demands Estranged Wife Jodie-Turner Smith Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Disputes Date of Separation
Joshua Jackson and his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith have reached a custody deal in their divorce.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Joshua responded to Jodie’s divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In his filing, he disputed the separation date submitted by Jodie. He said they broke up on September 30 not September 13.
Joshua agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of the daughter they share. The news was first reported by The Blast.
The actor also asked that Turner-Smith not be awarded a dime in spousal support. For separate property, Joshua said he “has not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list such property and reserves the right to amend this Response."
As we previously reported, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October.
She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The date of separation is September 13.
The actress hired powerhouse attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in court.
Wasser’s previous clients include Dr. Dre, Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears.
In her petition, Turner-Smith demanded joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, June. In addition, she asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.
The documents revealed there is no prenup in place.
Turner-Smith listed the date of separation as September 13. The two met during the actor’s 2018 birthday party. They were engaged only months later.
The couple sparked breakup rumors in September 2022 when they unfollowed each other on social media. However, they looked like a couple of months later at the March 2023 Oscars.
In September, Turner-Smith posted a lengthy caption on her birthday that excluded Jackson.
She said, “As I embark on another new year, I can’t help but meditate on love and its many manifestations…. love is not some lofty unattainable thing. love is a gesture, a look, an intention. love is community. love is showing up. thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in New York— in spirit and in the flesh.”
She added, “I don’t take any of this for granted, and most of all, I don’t take any of you for granted.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, since the split, Jackson was spotted hanging out with actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Nyong'o recently split from her longtime boyfriend.