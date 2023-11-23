Joshua Jackson Demands Estranged Wife Jodie-Turner Smith Not Be Awarded Spousal Support, Disputes Date of Separation

In his filing, he disputed the separation date submitted by Jodie. He said they broke up on September 30 not September 13.

Joshua agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of the daughter they share. The news was first reported by The Blast.

The actor also asked that Turner-Smith not be awarded a dime in spousal support. For separate property, Joshua said he “has not had sufficient opportunity to identify and list such property and reserves the right to amend this Response."