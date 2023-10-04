READ THE DOCS: Inside Jodie Turner-Smith's Divorce War With Ex Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith is gearing up for a divorce war after hiring take-no-prisoner divorce attorney Laura Wasser to mangle Joshua Jackson.
RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell court documents submitted by Turner-Smith on October 2, 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” and joint custody of their adorable 3-year-old daughter, Juno.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Turner-Smith slammed Jackson with the divorce papers just 20 days after declaring she had separated from him – but she apparently wanted to conceal her intentions and was spotted wearing her wedding ring at Milan’s Fashion Week on September 22.
The court documents also showed that Turner-Smith is leaving the door open to go after the Dawson Creek hunk’s assets along with demanding that he pays Wasser’s sky-high legal fees.
Jackson is worth an estimated $8 million while his estranged wife is worth about $3 million, according to Celebrity Worth.
“The exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to (Turner-Smith) at this time, and will be determined,” she stated in court documents.
As we previously reported, Wasser triumphantly represented Kevin Costner in his nasty bare-knuckle divorce with Christine Baumgartner, who decided to settle out of court after losing three bruising court challenges over child support and legal fees.
The After Yang actress recently bragged in an interview about how she is capable of balancing her busy movie star life and motherhood – never letting on that her marriage was crumbling.
The Queen & Slim actress and Jackson reportedly met in 2018 at a party hosted by Yeah! singer Usher and were spotted one year later picking up a marriage certificate for their August 18, 2019, union.
Oddly on the day Turner-Smith separated from Jackson, she posted an Instagram picture of herself sitting on a couch looking giddy while writing: “As I embark on another new year, I can’t help but meditate on love and it’s many manifestations….”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jackson and Turner-Smith for comment, but we didn’t hear back.