READ THE DOCS: Inside Jodie Turner-Smith's Divorce War With Ex Joshua Jackson

As RadarOnline.com reported, Turner-Smith slammed Jackson with the divorce papers just 20 days after declaring she had separated from him – but she apparently wanted to conceal her intentions and was spotted wearing her wedding ring at Milan’s Fashion Week on September 22.

The court documents also showed that Turner-Smith is leaving the door open to go after the Dawson Creek hunk’s assets along with demanding that he pays Wasser’s sky-high legal fees.

Jackson is worth an estimated $8 million while his estranged wife is worth about $3 million, according to Celebrity Worth.