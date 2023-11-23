Song Dispute: Hall & Oates Singer Daryl Hall Filed Restraining Order Against John Oates Over Duo's Music Catalogue, Sources Reveal
Hall & Oates singer Daryl Hall reportedly filed a restraining order against bandmate John Oates last week over the duo’s music catalogue, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Hall, 77, sued and filed a restraining order against Oates, 75, on November 16, sources familiar with the matter revealed that the lawsuit was connected to some the group’s most popular songs.
According to one source who spoke with TMZ on Thursday, Hall petitioned which songs Oates is allowed to play by himself during his solo concerts.
Arbitration was reportedly scheduled to determine which of the Hall & Oates members can sing what songs, as well as who gets paid when certain songs are performed live in concert.
TMZ reported that the group’s most popular hits – including Kiss on My List, Rich Girl, Maneater, You Make My Dreams, and Private Eyes – are “on the table” as Hall and Oates work to settle the matter.
Meanwhile, Hall’s lawsuit and restraining order request – which was granted on November 17 – came shortly after Oates launched a series of concerts earlier this month.
While Oates performed shows on November 1, 3, 4, and 6, he abruptly postponed the remaining two shows on November 9 and 10 for unknown reasons.
Hall rushed to court a few days later and filed his petition and restraining order request.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hall sued Oates on November 16 in a bombshell contract and debt lawsuit.
Hall filed the suit in Nashville, Tennessee, and sealed court documents showed that Hall and the Daryl Hall Revocable Trust filed the lawsuit against Oates and the John W. Oates TISA Trust.
The suit was filed as a “contract/debt” lawsuit, and Hall reportedly filed a "verified complaint for preliminary relief" through arbitration.
Hall also requested a temporary restraining order against Oates which was granted just one day after the request was filed, while the preliminary relief complaint is expected to be heard before a judge on November 30.
As RadarOnline.com noted on Wednesday, the Hall & Oates pair have suffered several dramatic ups and downs since they first formed the pop, rock, and R&B duo in 1972.
Hall disappointed Hall & Oates fans across the world last year when he suggested that he and Oates were finished making music together despite their eight platinum records and six No. 1 hits.
"I don’t have any plans to work with John,” Hall said last year. “I mean, whatever. Time will tell.”
"Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed,” the singer continued. “I’m more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John."
"That takes me back to what I was saying about duos,” Hall explained further. “I couldn’t just say what I think, I had to add what he thinks.”
“That’s the f---ed up part of being a duo."