'Tis The Season: 12 Celebrities Who Are Spending the Holidays Behind Bars
Amy Locane
On June 27, 2010, Amy Locane started serving her first prison sentence following a fatal car accident due to drunk driving. Authorities said she drove at 53 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, and he smashed into Fred Seeman's car and instantly killed his wife, Helene.
The Melrose Place actress served three years in prison for vehicular homicide and assault, getting released in 2015.
The court re-reviewed her case, and she soon received an additional eight years of prison sentence due to the "too lenient" initial sentence.
"I got a lot of support from John Waters particularly. The whole Cry-Baby cast is a very tight-knit little family, we are very supportive of one another. I have heard from Ricki [Lake], Traci [Lords] and Patty [Hearst]."
Danny Masterson
Months after Danny Masterson's victims revealed the dreaded experiences they had with him, District Attorney George Gascón sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison.
"This has been a long and arduous road for the victims of Mr. Masterson," he said of Masterson's rape victims. "They not only survived his abuse, they also survived a system that is often not kind to victims."
The That '70s Show alum received an accusation for the first time in 2017, with the Los Angeles Police Department launching a probe into the alleged sexual misconduct. He was charged with raping three women whom he met through the Church of Scientology.
Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein received an additional 16 years in prison while serving his 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault charges. Dozens of women broke their silence over the traumatic experience they claimed they had with the disgraced producer, including Salma Hayek, Rose McGowan, and Mira Sorvino.
Before his latest sentencing in February, Weinstein maintained his innocence, telling the court that the whole case was a setup against him.
"I never raped or sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1. I never knew this woman, and the fact is she doesn't know me. This is about money," he said of one of the alleged victims. "Please don't sentence me to life in prison. I don't deserve it."
Jared Fogle
Jared Fogle was found guilty of possessing over 400 child pornography and traveling to pay for sex. The prosecutors revealed that he received the videos from the head of his charity.
He was sentenced to over 15 years in prison, with parole eligibility only starting after 13 years. The court also ordered him to pay $1.4 million in restitution to his 14 victims.
Jen Shah
Jen Shah will not be able to celebrate the holiday season with his loved ones for years after she was arrested and sentenced for her role in an infamous telemarketing scheme. The Federal Bureau of Prisons' inmate database shows that she will not be out until August 30, 2028, though it is a year earlier than her original prison sentence.
"I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week — she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole," a representative said in an exclusive statement to People. "She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her."
Joe Exotic
Joe Exotic is serving a 21-year prison term for 17 federal charges of animal abuse, wildlife violations, falsifying records, and selling tiger cubs on top of two counts of attempted murder-for-hire.
He had been accused of mistreating animals in his wildlife park, leading Carole Baskin to call for action in pursuit of shutting down his shows.
Exotic then posted threats against her until the attempted murder happened in 2017, during which he hired two hitmen to kill the activist. He later found out that he was talking to an undercover FBI agent, and it led to his arrest.
Josh Duggar
In December 2021, the court found Josh Duggar guilty of possessing child sexual abuse materials years after he was accused of molestation by several young women — including his sisters.
He was sentenced to 12.5 years imprisonment, and he is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2032.
R. Kelly
Over a decade after he was acquitted of child pornography charges, R. Kelly faced multiple federal charges after his victims — who were still minors when the incidents happened in the 1990s — spoke out.
He is now serving 22 years in prison after being found guilty on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York and child pornography and enticing a minor for sex in Chicago.
Suge Knight
Suge Knight received 28 years in prison sentence after being found guilty of mowing down and killing Terry Carter in January 2015. The victim's daughter Crystal slammed the Death Row Records co-founder and called him a "low-life thug" and "a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species.
"I ask that you sentence this unrepentant, remorseless, cold, callous menace to society to the maximum of 28 years," she told the judge.
Todd and Julie Chrisley
Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will celebrate holidays in separate prisons after they were found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed in September that Todd will be released two years less than his original 12-year sentence, while Julie's sentence was reduced by 14 months.
They are expected to finish their stay on January 22, 2033, and October 19, 2028, respectively.
Tory Lanez
Tory Lanez started serving his one decade in prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He was found guilty of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.