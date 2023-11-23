'Tis The Season: 12 Celebrities Who Are Spending the Holidays Behind Bars

On June 27, 2010, Amy Locane started serving her first prison sentence following a fatal car accident due to drunk driving. Authorities said she drove at 53 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone, and he smashed into Fred Seeman's car and instantly killed his wife, Helene.

The Melrose Place actress served three years in prison for vehicular homicide and assault, getting released in 2015.

The court re-reviewed her case, and she soon received an additional eight years of prison sentence due to the "too lenient" initial sentence.

"I got a lot of support from John Waters particularly. The whole Cry-Baby cast is a very tight-knit little family, we are very supportive of one another. I have heard from Ricki [Lake], Traci [Lords] and Patty [Hearst]."