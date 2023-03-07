Convicted Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle's Disturbing Calls About Children Exposed

Predatory calls made by Jared Fogle have been revealed nearly eight years after the disgraced Subway spokesman pled guilty to child pornography charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come alongside the release of the new docuseries titled Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster, former radio and television host Rochelle Herman spoke out about her personal investigation into Fogle’s jarring and salacious activities before his 2015 arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle's Predatory Calls About His Love Of Children Exposed On Heels Of Documentary Ex-Subway Spokesman Jared Fogle's Predatory Calls Revealed For First Time Since 2015 Arrest

Source: Mega

According to FBI mole Herman, she recorded hours of conversations with Fogle, in which he expressed his sexual interest in children and middle schoolers. “Will you let me see your kids naked?” Fogle asked Herman, a mother whose daughter was only 10 years old and son 11 years old at the time of the exchange nearly ten years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Other conversations Herman recorded caught Fogle talking at length about children’s “nice, pure bodies." He also suggested that he and Herman “should try and get some child porn videos to watch together” and allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with a “little boy” during a trip to Thailand. “It was amazing. Oh, it was so hot, baby. It was so, so f------ hot,” Fogle allegedly said about the encounter before asking Herman, “Would you rather have a little boy or a little girl pleasure you?”

But while Herman worked as an undercover FBI asset in an effort to build a case against Fogle, she recently admitted that her conversations with the now-imprisoned sex offender were nothing less than traumatizing. “That was a very crucial, pivotal, critical moment in my life,” Herman told the New York Post this week regarding her conversations with Fogle at the time. “I feel as though I died that day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Even more shocking was the fact Herman first realized Fogle was preying on children when the pair first met at a school in Sarasota, Florida, in 2006. “He had leaned over to me and, above a whisper, he leaned over and he said how hot he thought middle school girls were,” Herman, now 55, told the Post.

Source: Mega

“I knew what he said was exactly how he felt. I knew that there was something very sinister about this man,” she continued. “Behind the smile and the friendly presentation that he puts off that that was truly a mask.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fogle was arrested in August 2015 and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography as well as engaging in commercial sex acts with underage minors. Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Fogle pled guilty to the charges in November 2015 and was sentenced to 15.5 years in Colorado’s Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood. “You have all the power,” Herman said in a message to survivors of sexual abuse. “You may have not had the strength in the moment where you were overcome — whether psychologically, physically, mentally, emotionally, any of it.” “Just rise above and, when you are at your lowest, there’s nowhere else but up.”