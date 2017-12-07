Subway Sandwich Sex Fiend Jared Fogle’s Prison Is Just A Foot Long Away From Kids!

Jared Fogle is idolized Subway sandwich sex fiendis idolized by fellow child molesters at his Colorado prison — and that’s earned him at least one beatdown from a con who’s disgusted by the perverted TV fast-food pitchman, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. Plus, the jailed perv's prison is shockingly just a foot long away from kids, and Radar has obtained photos to prove it! Click through to find out more. Photo credit: Getty Images/Coleman-Rayner

Fogle — serving a 15-year sentence for child sex crimes — spends his daily exercise time in a fenced area with a clear view of innocent kids strolling to and from school! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Federal Correctional Institution, Englewood is home to more than 1,000 federal inmates — including disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. But even hardened criminals are sickened by Fogle’s admission that he crossed state lines to have sex with minors. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Inmate Steven Nigg, 61, did something about it: He gave Fogle a first-class whuppin’, leaving him with a bloody nose and swollen face. Photo credit: Getty Images

“You would not believe how arrogant Jared was,” Nigg wrote in a letter. “He hired bodyguards, and the other child molesters looked at him as if he was a god. “Jared is their hero!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Shockingly, a Radar investigation at the prison site revealed the facility is located next to a family-filled neighborhood, overlooking school bus stops and a youth sports arena. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

And besides being able to see kids from his lair in the prison exercise yard, from his cell he can also spy on children playing in nearby backyards! Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

But the prison’s location holds at least one soul-crushing humiliation for the imprisoned pervert: There’s a Subway shop right nearby! Even worse, prison guards often bring those tasty subs back to work, well within smelling distance of the man who once made millions selling them. Photo credit: Getty Images/Coleman-Rayner