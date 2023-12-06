Keke Palmer Shows Support to DomiNque Perry in Her Custody Battle With 'Insecure' Costar Sarunas Jackson

Keke Palmer appears to be on DomiNque Perry's side in the latter's custody feud with her Insecure costar Sarunas Jackson, who happens to be Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson's brother. Days after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Perry accused Sarunas of choking her, the Nope actress — who also claimed Darius was abusive — showed DomiNque public support.

Taking to her social media on Tuesday, Palmer, 30, shared a smiling photo of Perry with the daughter she and Sarunas share, Zen, 5. Gushing about her parenting skills, Palmer seemed to back Perry in her bombshell custody battle. Keke has temporary sole custody of her 9-month-old son, Leo, whom she shares with Sarunas' younger brother.

“Dominique appreciation day,” Palmer’s Instagram post began. “I love you so much and I am so amazed at the beautiful loving person and mother you are. Anyone that sees the way Zenni lights up around you would know that to be true.” Showing her admiration for Perry, she continued, “Zen is the greatest reflection of the kind of person you are. She is funny, kind, patient and smart! All the things I’ve come to know and love you to be."

Palmer made it clear that she believes Perry is an excellent parent. "I just wanted to say I’m proud of you and welcome others to say the same. From mother to mother YOU ROCK! It’s not easy but you make it look that way and I appreciate you in my life," she concluded while encouraging her followers to "tag a mother that you SEE and want to give props to."

Perry appreciated the public tribute, telling her, "I'm truly in tears... you are such a light that God has placed in my life to guide me." She responded by seemingly referencing their family connection — while avoiding mentioning Sarunas and Darius by name.

"I thank you for just being you," Perry stated. "When we met I knew I wanted you around me forever. I love our babies being family. We are connected at the hip now lol." She also reciprocated the love, calling Palmer "A BEAUTIFUL HARD WORKING MOTHER" and telling her, "I got you for life WHATEVER you need. You're my angel n my sister."

Source: @DOMINQUEP/INSTAGRAM; MEGA She accused sarunas of choking her during an argument.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Sarunas asked the court to award him joint legal and physical custody earlier this year, but Perry opposed his request by claiming Zen had lived with her primarily. When Sarunas slammed her for making him look like a deadbeat dad, Perry unleashed and alleged he choked her during an argument.

“I experienced emotional volatility, intimidation, bullying, undeserved stress, mental and physical abuse, controlling and narcissistic behavior, all over the past 5 plus years from Sarunas and his family,” she wrote in her court filing. She later claimed, "The choking on his behalf is the norm. He is violent with women."

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KEKE Keke obtained a temporary restraining order against his brother, Darius.

Palmer has claimed similar violence, alleging that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of Darius several times during and after their two-year relationship.

RadarOnline.com obtained screenshots from her security footage that she used as evidence in her plea for a restraining order in November. In the photos, Jackson appeared to be physically attacking her. Plamer was granted a temporary restraining order from Jackson. Her ex was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress and their son and to turn over his handgun.

