Miley Cyrus Accused of Snubbing Lainey Wilson After Country Star Proposes Duet: Report

One possible explanation for Miley's alleged snub could be her desire to keep Hannah Montana in the past. After the hit sitcom ended its four-season run in 2011, Miley reportedly griped to godmother Dolly Parton, "I need to murder Hannah Montana in order for people to see me as I really am!"

Moreover, an insider revealed that Miley is a fan of the Watermelon Moonshine singer's work — and any rejection of a Hannah Montana collaboration was said to not be personal.

"Miley actually likes Lainey's music — and she's not above helping a sister out," a source told the outlet. "But Miley has worked so hard to be seen as something more than a TV character. She's put Hannah Montana in her rearview mirror."