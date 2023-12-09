Miley Cyrus Accused of Snubbing Lainey Wilson After Country Star Proposes Duet: Report
Country sweetheart Lainey Wilson is hankering to record a duet with her childhood hero Miley Cyrus — but sources claim the Wrecking Ball singer isn't interested in revisiting her Disney Channel days with the Hannah Montana fangirl, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Before Louisiana native Lainey, 31, made it big in Nashville, she impersonated Miley's Hannah Montana character for paid performances.
As a teenager in rural Louisiana, Lainey learned how to command a stage — and helped bring in much-needed money for her cash-strapped family — by impersonating the pop star. Lainey put on a show performing as Hannah Montana at birthday parties, fairs, and festivals, where she earned up to $400 per gig.
"Lainey says that dough helped keep her family afloat and it also helped her hone her performing chops," an insider told the National Enquirer. "So Miley, in a roundabout way, put Lainey on the path to the success she has now — and she's dying to meet and work with her."
While Lainey may place Miley on a pedestal due to her emotional connection to the Disney star's work, sources reportedly claim the Flowers chart-topper, 31, has yet to respond to Lainey's camp about the budding country star's wish for a collaboration.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Miley's rep for comment.
One possible explanation for Miley's alleged snub could be her desire to keep Hannah Montana in the past. After the hit sitcom ended its four-season run in 2011, Miley reportedly griped to godmother Dolly Parton, "I need to murder Hannah Montana in order for people to see me as I really am!"
Moreover, an insider revealed that Miley is a fan of the Watermelon Moonshine singer's work — and any rejection of a Hannah Montana collaboration was said to not be personal.
"Miley actually likes Lainey's music — and she's not above helping a sister out," a source told the outlet. "But Miley has worked so hard to be seen as something more than a TV character. She's put Hannah Montana in her rearview mirror."
The source added, "Lainey's story is from a part of Miley's past she doesn't want to revisit."
It's no secret that Miley has a love-hate relationship with the sitcom that launched her A-list career. In addition to speaking candidly about her years as a Disney Channel star, Miley donned an apropos Mickey Mouse t-shirt in the music video for her recent song, Used to be Young.
"I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused," Miley told British Vogue of her past antics and being associated with Disney in May.