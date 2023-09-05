REVEALED: 'Hannah Montana' Star Mitchel Musso's Girlfriend Told Police Actor Was Too Drunk to Order an Uber Before His Arrest For Stealing Doritos

Mitchel Musso was arrested for public intoxication after his girlfriend told police the shoeless Hannah Montana star was so intoxicated, that he was incapable of summoning an Uber on his cell phone, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking behavior was laid bare in an arrest complaint detailing how police were dispatched to the Springhill Suites hotel in Rockwall, Texas hotel on August 26 after Musso cracked open a $4 bag of Doritos and refused to pay for it.

A hotel worker immediately called the police as Musso bolted from the crime scene in a desperate attempt to elude capture for his cravings.