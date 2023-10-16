Miley Cyrus Obtains 3-Year Restraining Order Against Fan With 'Dangerous Obsession'

"The court finds that (she) has sustained their burden of proof," new docs stated after this site told you first that Cyrus' alleged stalker was arrested following his visit to her Los Angeles home just days after she obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

Miley Cyrus was granted a three-year restraining order against a fan who the pop star fears has a "dangerous obsession" with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alexander Kardalian, 52, had been locked up in San Quentin State Prison until this past August when he was released and promptly ventured to Cyrus' residence. He was arrested in December 2022.

Kardalian was issued a restraining order on Monday for "a period of three (3) years, and it shall expire on October 16, 2026," RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker said he's had a long-standing infatuation and allegedly has been sending her letters since 2018. Cyrus said he was determined to communicate with her and Kardalian once told her that he "doesn't give a f--- if he lives" if she didn't respond.