Miley Cyrus Obtains 3-Year Restraining Order Against Fan With 'Dangerous Obsession'
Miley Cyrus was granted a three-year restraining order against a fan who the pop star fears has a "dangerous obsession" with her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The court finds that (she) has sustained their burden of proof," new docs stated after this site told you first that Cyrus' alleged stalker was arrested following his visit to her Los Angeles home just days after she obtained a temporary restraining order against him.
Alexander Kardalian, 52, had been locked up in San Quentin State Prison until this past August when he was released and promptly ventured to Cyrus' residence. He was arrested in December 2022.
Kardalian was issued a restraining order on Monday for "a period of three (3) years, and it shall expire on October 16, 2026," RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker said he's had a long-standing infatuation and allegedly has been sending her letters since 2018. Cyrus said he was determined to communicate with her and Kardalian once told her that he "doesn't give a f--- if he lives" if she didn't respond.
She alleged the bizarre behavior didn't stop there, telling the court he had been using her address for his health insurance.
Cyrus said she grew more worrisome as Kardalian would often request money and make sexually explicit comments, in addition to having a "dangerous fixation and/or obsession" in regard to her life. The former Hannah Montana actress stated that he was dealing with "severe mental health challenges."
She said his "obsessive behavior" reached a scary peak in the summer of 2022, when he allegedly twice showed up to her L.A. abode and security escorted him off the premises.
- ‘Dangerous Obsession’: Miley Cyrus’ Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Pop Star’s LA Home for 4th Time, Being Held Without Bond
- Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces One Year Behind Bars After Being Criminally Charged, Bail Set at $20k
- Kylie Jenner's Alleged Stalker Hit With Criminal Charges, Facing 1 Year In Jail After Violating Restraining Order
While seeking her order, the singer said she was not only concerned for her own safety, but also for the well-being of her mother, Tish, and live-in boyfriend Maxx Morando.
The latest development in the case came after the judge agreed to grant Cyrus a temporary restraining order, which prohibited the man from contacting her, harassing her or attending any of her public events as well as concerts.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
He was also demanded to stay at least 100 yards away from the singer, her home, her car and any venues where she is performing.
Cyrus is one of many celebrities who recently made headlines for dealing with an obsessed fan. Another man was charged with stalking actress Drew Barrymore after he was found frantically searching for her Long Island home.
He later got arrested again after trying to get into contact with Emma Watson.