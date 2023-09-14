'I Want to Marry Her': Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Arrested AGAIN Over Emma Watson Infatuation After Bursting Into NYFW Dressing Room
The overzealous fan charged with stalking actress Drew Barrymore after he was found frantically searching for her Long Island home has been arrested yet again — and this time, he had his sights on another A-lister: Emma Watson.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Chad Michael Busto, 43, appeared to be looking for another night in jail after crashing a New York Fashion Week event on Friday.
Busto allegedly burst into the Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room and raised his voice at the stunned models and makeup artists. Even more bizarre is that it's unknown if Watson was in the dressing room or even at the NYFW show.
The man demanded to see Watson, giving them a similar narrative he had used before.
"I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson," he said, according to court documents first reported on by TMZ.
Busto was cuffed after management called the cops. He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing.
Just last week, it was revealed that Busto had a warrant out for his arrest again after he failed to report to be fitted for a court-ordered GPS monitor.
In late August, Busto was "temporarily detained" in Southampton after "going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore's residence."
The home incident happened after he interrupted an event at the 92nd Street Y and rushed the stage to talk to Barrymore, who was interviewing actor-musician Reneé Rapp before security intervened.
"You know who I am," he said after introducing himself. "I need to see you at some point while I'm here in New York."
Busto's celebrity infatuation goes past Watson and Barrymore, as he has also been accused of stalking actress Amber Heard.
In a viral clip viewed by RadarOnline.com, a man who identified himself as Busto could be heard professing his love for the Aquaman star. It's unknown when exactly the video was filmed.
"Good evening everybody at Walmart. If I can have your attention please, it's my personal belief that we are probably in the apocalypse: the end times," the man said as confused shoppers stared. "My name is Chad Michael Busto and we are recording this. So, Amber Heard ... She's a famous actress. I have proposed to her for marriage."
"I'm still waiting for a reply. I would like everybody's best wishes and luck in my endeavors," he continued his baffling rant. "We have the possibility to save ourselves in our lifetime. We are human beings suffering a terrible reality."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Watson for comment.