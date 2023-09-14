Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Drew Barrymore
Exclusive Details

'I Want to Marry Her': Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Arrested AGAIN Over Emma Watson Infatuation After Bursting Into NYFW Dressing Room

drew barrymore alleged stalker arrested again over emma watson incident pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker set his sights on Emma Watson this time.

By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The overzealous fan charged with stalking actress Drew Barrymore after he was found frantically searching for her Long Island home has been arrested yet again — and this time, he had his sights on another A-lister: Emma Watson.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Chad Michael Busto, 43, appeared to be looking for another night in jail after crashing a New York Fashion Week event on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore alleged stalker arrested again over emma watson incident
Source: Galveston County Jail

Busto was arrested on Friday after crashing a NYC event.

Busto allegedly burst into the Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room and raised his voice at the stunned models and makeup artists. Even more bizarre is that it's unknown if Watson was in the dressing room or even at the NYFW show.

The man demanded to see Watson, giving them a similar narrative he had used before.

"I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson," he said, according to court documents first reported on by TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore alleged stalker arrested again over emma watson incident
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson," he repeatedly said.

Busto was cuffed after management called the cops. He was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing.

Just last week, it was revealed that Busto had a warrant out for his arrest again after he failed to report to be fitted for a court-ordered GPS monitor.

In late August, Busto was "temporarily detained" in Southampton after "going door to door telling area residents that he was looking for Drew Barrymore's residence."

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore alleged stalker arrested again over emma watson incident
Source: MEGA

The crazed fan was temporarily detained outside the actress' Southampton home in late August.

MORE ON:
Drew Barrymore

The home incident happened after he interrupted an event at the 92nd Street Y and rushed the stage to talk to Barrymore, who was interviewing actor-musician Reneé Rapp before security intervened.

"You know who I am," he said after introducing himself. "I need to see you at some point while I'm here in New York."

Busto's celebrity infatuation goes past Watson and Barrymore, as he has also been accused of stalking actress Amber Heard.

Article continues below advertisement
drew barrymore alleged stalker arrested again over emma watson incident
Source: @vidsofcelebs/TikTok

Rapp rushed Barrymore off the stage when Busto tried to approach.

In a viral clip viewed by RadarOnline.com, a man who identified himself as Busto could be heard professing his love for the Aquaman star. It's unknown when exactly the video was filmed.

"Good evening everybody at Walmart. If I can have your attention please, it's my personal belief that we are probably in the apocalypse: the end times," the man said as confused shoppers stared. "My name is Chad Michael Busto and we are recording this. So, Amber Heard ... She's a famous actress. I have proposed to her for marriage."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm still waiting for a reply. I would like everybody's best wishes and luck in my endeavors," he continued his baffling rant. "We have the possibility to save ourselves in our lifetime. We are human beings suffering a terrible reality."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Watson for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.