'Drew Barrymore Show' Rep Admits Two Audience Members Wearing WGA Pins Were Kicked Out Over 'Heightened Security Concerns' Due to Backlash Against Actress

"It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," a spokesperson for the Drew Barrymore Show told RadarOnline.com. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

The duo, however, previously said they wouldn't be coming back following the incident.

"[We were] verbally assaulted by her security officer," Turiczek said in a video captured by Deadline Hollywood outside of the studio.