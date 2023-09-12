'Drew Barrymore Show' Rep Admits Two Audience Members Wearing WGA Pins Were Kicked Out Over 'Heightened Security Concerns' Due to Backlash Against Actress
Producers for the Drew Barrymore Show kicked out two people wearing Writers Guild on Strike pins from a live taping over "heightened security concerns" amid backlash against the actress, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carder, who claimed they were given the boot over their support of the Writers Strike, won free tickets to see the daytime talk show on Monday and said they were promptly removed from the audience during the first taping since April.
"It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," a spokesperson for the Drew Barrymore Show told RadarOnline.com. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."
The duo, however, previously said they wouldn't be coming back following the incident.
"[We were] verbally assaulted by her security officer," Turiczek said in a video captured by Deadline Hollywood outside of the studio.
"It's really cute that Drew Barrymore claims that she cares about her fans, and wants her fans to show up for the show and then we get kicked out for supporting what is right. Drew, you should do what is right, support your writers, and support your fans who are supporting your writers," he doubled down.
The duo said they signed waivers and went up to use the bathroom when they were approached by a security officer. "I'm really shocked to be honest," Carder added.
When asked if they would return to the show, both nodded their heads and said that was unlikely. Carder added that she overheard 175 people were in attendance.
The WGA previously spoke out against Barrymore's daytime return, noting it is "a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers."
"The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike," they posted via X, formerly Twitter. "Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules."
A spokesperson for the WGA also said that union members would be picketing outside of the show's New York City studios on September 11 and 12.
The incident took place after Barrymore confirmed her show would return for its fourth season on September 18, just four months after the Writers Guild of America went on strike following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. SAG-AFTRA recently joined them on the picket line.
In her own statement, Barrymore discussed her show return.
"Our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show," she wrote via Instagram on Monday. "However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me. I own this choice."
"We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience," the actress continued. "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."