'Sorry if I Embarrassed You': Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to 'Tonight Show' Staff After Being Accused of Toxic Work Environment and Berating Employees
Jimmy Fallon jumped into action to do damage control by apologizing to his Tonight Show staffers after he was accused of berating employees, creating a "toxic workplace," and being “inebriated” or hungover on the clock, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The apology tour happened on Thursday, hours after Rolling Stone's bombshell report outlining the allegations from several past and current workers.
“I’m sorry if I embarrassed you. I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game. There are things I’ve done in the past that are embarrassing but I never mistreated anybody,” Fallon allegedly told his staff, as reported by Deadline.
“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys," the show host allegedly added, referencing the Hollywood writer's strike.
As RadarOnline.com reported, at least seven former and current employees said the alleged "toxic workplace" that Fallon, 48, created deeply affected their mental health. Rolling Stone spoke to 50 past and present Tonight Show workers who claimed Fallon was "erratic” at work and suggested he was either “inebriated” or hungover during working hours.
The article also pointed out how many showrunners that Fallon has gone through, including Josh Lieb, Jim Bell, and Gavin Purcell. Fallon wasn't the only high-positioned person that staffers spoke out against former executive Jamie Granet-Bederman.
According to the late-night moles, Granet-Bederman had bullied and mistreated staff. She left The Tonight Show in March of last year.
However, staffers sung the praises of the new showrunner Chris Miller, with sources giving him kudos for improving the work culture.
It was reported that Miller addressed the report in an email to employees early today.
“I don’t believe what is written is reflective of the overall culture of our extraordinary team,” he allegedly wrote. “The place described in the article is not the place I know. It does not capture the positive and inclusive environment that I believe we have created together.”
Following the shocking allegations, NBC released a statement.
“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” a network spokesperson stated. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”