'Tonight Show' Exposed: Staffers Accuse Jimmy Fallon of Being Drunk on Set, Berating Workers and Creating Toxic Work Environment

According to one incident detailed in the bombshell exposé, Fallon was allegedly so intoxicated that he couldn't even remember crossing out jokes on a piece of paper he had been holding.

"I was like: Oh, my God, he [seems] drunk. He doesn't know what he's doing,” one staffer recalled. “This could be awful — this could be the end of the show right here."

Rolling Stone’s exposé suggested that the senior leadership on The Tonight Show, which has seen nine showrunners in nine years, only enabled Fallon's behavior.

