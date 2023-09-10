'She's Terrified': Drew Barrymore Amps Up Security After Man Is Arrested for Stalking Actress Near $6 Million Hamptons Mansion
Drew Barrymore was left rattled after a man was arrested and charged with stalking the actress, having amped up security following news that he was busted going door-to-door in her Southhampton neighborhood.
RadarOnline.com has learned the movie star-turned-daytime talk show sensation is stopping at nothing to protect herself and her kids, according to a sensational report.
"She's terrified, not just for herself but for her children," spilled an insider with knowledge on the situation.
Chad Michael Busto, 43, of Washington, D.C. was arrested on August 24 and charged with misdemeanor stalking in the fourth degree.
The accused stalker was reportedly riding a bicycle up into private driveways and telling neighbors that he was looking for Barrymore's residence.
He later pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and was released without bail. Busto is required to wear a tracking device for 60 days and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 12, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The incident at Barrymore's $6 million abode happened just days after Busto rushed the stage while she was chatting with Reneé Rapp during an event at the 92nd Street Y in NYC.
- Close Call: Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Actress’ $6 Million Mansion Days After Rushing Stage at Her Event
- Shocking Connection: Drew Barrymore Alleged 'Stalker' Linked to Amber Heard, Told Stunned Walmart Shoppers He Proposed to Actress
- 'I Need to See You': Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage as Alleged Stalker Confronts Actress During New York Panel
"You know who I am," he said, as Rapp began to escort Barrymore away off stage while security stepped in. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."
Rapp later addressed her reaction to what transpired, revealing that she had "never went through anything like that before," telling relationship guru Jay Shetty, "To me — I know it sounds very woe is me and silly — but it did scare the hell out of me."
"He had a bag on him and I was just like, 'OK, I just don't know where this could go,'" Rapp said.
RadarOnline.com reported that prior to his arrest, Busto had also been accused of stalking actress Amber Heard, having once told stunned Wal-Mart shoppers that he proposed to the Aquaman star.
"I'm still waiting for a reply. I would like everybody's best wishes and luck in my endeavors," he said in a video. "We have the possibility to save ourselves in our lifetime. We are human beings suffering a terrible reality."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The National Enquirer reported that Barrymore isn't taking any more chances.
"Her security has been dramatically increased and is now with her 24/7. There is not going to be a moment when Drew isn't protected," one tipster said.
"It's scary and annoying, but if anything bad happened, she would never forgive herself."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Barrymore for comment.