'She's Terrified': Drew Barrymore Amps Up Security After Man Is Arrested for Stalking Actress Near $6 Million Hamptons Mansion

RadarOnline.com has learned the movie star-turned-daytime talk show sensation is stopping at nothing to protect herself and her kids, according to a sensational report.

Drew Barrymore was left rattled after a man was arrested and charged with stalking the actress, having amped up security following news that he was busted going door-to-door in her Southhampton neighborhood.

The accused stalker was reportedly riding a bicycle up into private driveways and telling neighbors that he was looking for Barrymore's residence.

Chad Michael Busto , 43, of Washington, D.C. was arrested on August 24 and charged with misdemeanor stalking in the fourth degree.

"She's terrified, not just for herself but for her children," spilled an insider with knowledge on the situation.

The incident at Barrymore's $6 million abode happened just days after Busto rushed the stage while she was chatting with Reneé Rapp during an event at the 92nd Street Y in NYC.

He later pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, and was released without bail. Busto is required to wear a tracking device for 60 days and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 12, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"You know who I am," he said, as Rapp began to escort Barrymore away off stage while security stepped in. "I need to see you at some point while you're in New York."

Rapp later addressed her reaction to what transpired, revealing that she had "never went through anything like that before," telling relationship guru Jay Shetty, "To me — I know it sounds very woe is me and silly — but it did scare the hell out of me."

"He had a bag on him and I was just like, 'OK, I just don't know where this could go,'" Rapp said.