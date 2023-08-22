'I Need to See You': Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage as Alleged Stalker Confronts Actress During New York Panel
Drew Barrymore came face-to-face with an alleged stalker when he confronted her during a 92NY panel event with actress and singer Reneé Rapp, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The incident was captured on camera, showing Barrymore kindly greeting the man — who appeared to be an overzealous fan — while trying to identify him.
"I'm Chad Michael Busto. You know who I am, I need to see you at some point," he exclaimed as Barrymore's expression changed from one of confusion to concern.
At that moment, security rushed in to stop the man who was approaching the stage while Rapp quickly escorted Barrymore away.
The 50 First Dates star and Rapp soon returned to resume the interview about her recently released debut album Snow Angel, much to the delight of the cheering audience, and revealed what happened behind-the-scenes.
"They were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?' She was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good,'" Rapp told the audience before Barrymore gave her kudos for jumping into action.
"I have a new definition of your sexiness," she said of Rapp. "It's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!"
There were reportedly no complaints after the incident and Busto was not arrested.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Barrymore and Rapp for comment.
The overzealous fan has also been linked to actress Amber Heard, as Daily Star and many social media users pointed out.
Busto allegedly called out Heard in a previous video, claiming he had been "standing up" for the Aquaman starlet during her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp and wasn't given the proper praise for doing so.
"Real men, including the men that have been your fans the entire time here in the United States, because the United States — I guarantee you — has the most Amber Heard fans of any country on this planet still. We've been around supporting you through this entire duration of this problematic event that you've been having," the man, who identified himself as Busto, declared.
The trial concluded with a verdict that favored Depp, who won all three defamation claims against Heard.
The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for her counterclaim against her ex.