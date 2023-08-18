No Glam Squad: 34 Celebrities Who Shocked Their Fans With Unfiltered Makeup-Free Photos
Adele
Adele did not only receive congratulatory messages from fans, but she also savored praise for marking her first Emmy Awards win with a makeup-free selfie. After unveiling the natural snaps, her adoring supporters applauded her for being "real" and for confidently sharing her true self following her big win.
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's no-makeup look during a family beach trip turned people's heads because of her unmatched beauty.
Britney Spears
Despite having leftover mascara and eyeliner, Britney Spears still has the perfect skin everyone dreams of having.
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is among the celebrities who look the same with or without makeup. She recently celebrated her 50th birthday, and looked youthful as ever in her no-makeup selfies online.
Cardi B
Cardi B always wears heavy makeup during her performances, but the rapper hides her glowy skin behind those glam kits. The fresh-faced performer donned colorful hair and her iconic pink long nails, but she still left everyone in awe with her no-makeup look.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen boasts her skincare regimen that makes her complexion look healthy even without makeup on, and she calls it a "very simple (no) routine." But she highlights her beauty even more with the use of her makeup kit.
The mother of three presented her glam look at the recently wrapped up 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with her husband, John Legend. Her full makeup complemented her lilac gown with a corseted waistline, a high-slit skirt, and a plunging neckline.
Cindy Crawford
Retired model Cindy Crawford is aging gracefully and was glowing when she posed with her puppy pillow in an Instagram photo.
Cynthia Nixon
Sex in the City actress Cynthia Nixon often goes out in public without any makeup on — and the crowd always loves her natural look!
Demi Lovato
After a long time, Demi Lovato embraced her no-makeup look again and shared a cosmetics-free selfie on Instagram.
"This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. ? #ILoveMe," she captioned the post.
Diane Kruger
Former model Diane Kruger sported a no-makeup look in her Instagram photo, proving she is as stunning as when she goes out with full-glam makeup.
Drew Barrymore
"Just a raw and calm thoughtful moment," a makeup-free Drew Barrymore captioned a photo of herself while enjoying her me time at home.
Emilia Clarke
Even with a filter on, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clark presented her natural beauty without having any makeup on as she showed support for World Cancer Day in 2017.
"For all those we know and especially all those we miss.... I'm privileged to suppprt #WorldCancerDay on 4 February by wearing my Unity Band, every #ActofUnity helps @cr_uk to beat cancer," she captioned the post.
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum is an absolute beauty with or without makeup, especially since her gorgeous locks help steal the spotlight.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union took the "Woke Up Like This" trend to the next level by posing in front of the camera while letting her dimples and flawless skin define beauty to her followers.
Gal Gadot
Former Miss Israel and Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot can always leave everyone speechless with her perfectly imperfect beauty.
Gwyneth Paltrow
From being a Hollywood Beauty to becoming one of Marvel's muses, Gwyneth Paltrow confidently took a selfie with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. beside her.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum is a fan of her makeup-free selfies, and she often gifts her fans with pictures of her without anything on her face. In July, she uploaded a sun-kissed photo of herself that displayed her dewy look even under the sun.
Jennifer Garner
Even with her busy schedule as an actress and a full-time mom, Jennifer Garner's beauty remained supreme in a makeup-free selfie on Instagram.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looks unrecognizable whenever she removes her makeup, but the actress-singer still boasts her glass skin and dewy look in her social media photos and videos.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba defined her "pool day vibes" with her fresh, makeup-free selfie.
Kim Kardashian
With her massive beauty and skincare line, Kim Kardashian has the best ways to maintain her flawless look through the years.
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian shared a sneak peek into her non-glam life through a makeup-free photo with Larsa Pippen. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum glamourizes her skin through her holy-grail skincare products.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's makeup-free selfies only have one sign that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is flaunting her natural skin: her freckles. The mother of two slayed in her no filter, no makeup selfie that her followers applauded her for having the perfect face.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga celebrated her nomination for Best Actress at SAG Awards with a makeup-free selfie, and it was just one of the few selfies she posted over the past years.
Laura Prepon
Laura Prepon looked almost unrecognizable in her makeup-free selfie. Still, she always shocks everyone with her transformations once she goes full glam.
Lucy Hale
Known for her heavy eyeliner and mascara, Lucy Hale possesses that beauty that made people think she might be younger than her age — thanks to her anti-aging skincare regimen.
Lupita Nyong'O
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress boasts of her natural beauty that she looks the same with or without makeup. In her tribute post for her father, Lupita Nyong'o beamed a bright smile as she took a selfie with her beloved father.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger has been open about her secrets for smooth skin, and she glows even more without makeup on.
Olivia Munn
Even when she is busy as a mom, Olivia Munn never skips her morning and evening routine to maintain her glowing skin. As part of her self-care, the actress ensures she stays younger-looking regardless of her schedule.
"I've found that when I designate the time to do this for myself, it makes such a huge difference," she told People. "I'm really good at making the time to do it and I enjoy my skincare routine now."
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde looks absolutely stunning in her natural state, thanks to the 9-step skincare regimen she follows every day. Although she often suffers from breakouts, she makes sure to regain her clear and soft skin through her beauty products.
Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson took a selfie after reading The Rosie Project, but her ageless beauty scored more attention since she did not need makeup to shine brighter!
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez almost broke the internet when she graced her Instagram page with makeup-free photos. Although she has blemishes, the imperfections make her one of the most beautiful women in Hollywood!
Shakira
With or without makeup, Shakira stuns everyone with her beauty. She remains recognizable even on the red carpet and other events since she always opts for a simple and natural makeup look.