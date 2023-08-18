No Glam Squad: 34 Celebrities Who Shocked Their Fans With Unfiltered Makeup-Free Photos

Chrissy Teigen boasts her skincare regimen that makes her complexion look healthy even without makeup on, and she calls it a "very simple (no) routine." But she highlights her beauty even more with the use of her makeup kit.

The mother of three presented her glam look at the recently wrapped up 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner with her husband, John Legend. Her full makeup complemented her lilac gown with a corseted waistline, a high-slit skirt, and a plunging neckline.