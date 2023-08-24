Close Call: Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Actress’ $6 Million Mansion Days After Rushing Stage at Her Event
The man who attempted to rush the stage at an event where Drew Barrymore was speaking this week was arrested after showing up at her home days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Chad Michael Busto — who earlier this week was caught on camera shouting at Barrymore during a chat with actress Reneé Rapp in New York City — showed up at Barrymore’s Long Island mansion on Wednesday.
New York Post reported that Busto drove to Barrymore’s neighborhood and started banging on doors trying to locate the actress. Eventually, he found the right property, but Barrymore was not home at the time.
The police have yet to release the charges Busto was arrested on.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during the event with Rapp, Busto yelled from the crowd, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”:
A bodyguard intervened as Rapp rushed Barrymore off the stage.
- Shocking Connection: Drew Barrymore Alleged 'Stalker' Linked to Amber Heard, Told Stunned Walmart Shoppers He Proposed to Actress
- 'I Need to See You': Drew Barrymore Rushed Off Stage as Alleged Stalker Confronts Actress During New York Panel
- No Glam Squad: 34 Celebrities Who Shocked Their Fans With Unfiltered Makeup-Free Photos
Rapp and Barrymore eventually made their way back to the stage. "They were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?' She was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good,'" Rapp told the audience.
"I have a new definition of your sexiness," Barrymore said of Rapp. "It's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!"
Busto was not taken into custody after the initial incident.
Busto has quite the criminal record across the country. Per police records, obtained by the New York Post, a man with the same name has been charged with everything from criminal trespass, resisting arrest to indecent exposure. The most recent incident occurred in January 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, Busto has been previously accused of having an obsession with Amber Heard. The suspect posted numerous videos online professing his love for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.
Barrymore has remained mum on the situation and has yet to reveal if she plans to up her security detail.