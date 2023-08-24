Your tip
Close Call: Drew Barrymore’s Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Actress’ $6 Million Mansion Days After Rushing Stage at Her Event

drew barrymore stalker arrested
Source: MEGA
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

The man who attempted to rush the stage at an event where Drew Barrymore was speaking this week was arrested after showing up at her home days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Chad Michael Busto — who earlier this week was caught on camera shouting at Barrymore during a chat with actress Reneé Rapp in New York City — showed up at Barrymore’s Long Island mansion on Wednesday.

drew barrymore stalker arrested
Source: TIKTOK

Drew after hearing Chad scream for her from the crowd.

New York Post reported that Busto drove to Barrymore’s neighborhood and started banging on doors trying to locate the actress. Eventually, he found the right property, but Barrymore was not home at the time.

The police have yet to release the charges Busto was arrested on.

drew barrymore stalker arrested
Source: TIKTOK

Drew being escorted off the stage.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, during the event with Rapp, Busto yelled from the crowd, “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”:

A bodyguard intervened as Rapp rushed Barrymore off the stage.

Drew Barrymore

Rapp and Barrymore eventually made their way back to the stage. "They were like, 'Hey, do you need anything? Just a sec?' She was like 'Oh no, I've got it, I'm good,'" Rapp told the audience.

"I have a new definition of your sexiness," Barrymore said of Rapp. "It's that level of protectiveness. That went full Bodyguard. You are my Kevin Costner!"

drew barrymore stalker arrested
Source: MEGA

Reneé Rapp rushed to Drew's defense during the scary situation earlier this week.

Busto was not taken into custody after the initial incident.

Busto has quite the criminal record across the country. Per police records, obtained by the New York Post, a man with the same name has been charged with everything from criminal trespass, resisting arrest to indecent exposure. The most recent incident occurred in January 2022.

drew barrymore stalker arrested
Source: MEGA

Amber Heard was an obsession of the alleged stalker.

As we previously reported, Busto has been previously accused of having an obsession with Amber Heard. The suspect posted numerous videos online professing his love for Johnny Depp’s ex-wife.

Barrymore has remained mum on the situation and has yet to reveal if she plans to up her security detail.

