Shocking Connection: Drew Barrymore Alleged 'Stalker' Linked to Amber Heard, Told Stunned Walmart Shoppers He Proposed to Actress
The overzealous fan who approached Drew Barrymore during a 92NY panel event has also been accused of stalking actress Amber Heard, RadarOnline.com can report.
A viral video of the man who identified himself as Chad Michael Busto has been making its rounds online after he confronted the Charlie's Angels star while she was interviewing singer and actress Reneé Rapp, demanding that he needed to talk with Barrymore.
"You know who I am, I need to see you at some point," he exclaimed before security escorted him out of the venue and Rapp swooped in to rush Barrymore off stage.
The stars later resumed their interview and Busto was not arrested nor were any complaints made, police sources confirmed. "There are no reports on file," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The fan's choice to crash the event had many recalling his past connection to the Aquaman star. Daily Star reported that Busto has garnered a reputation on social media for his alleged infatuation with Heard.
RadarOnline.com has learned that man who identified himself as Busto allegedly made a bizarre declaration in one previous video. It's unknown exactly when the clip posted by a social media user was filmed.
"Good evening everybody at Walmart. If I can have your attention please, it's my personal belief that we are probably in the apocalypse: the end times," the man said as perplexed shoppers listened. "My name is Chad Michael Busto and we are recording this. So, Amber Heard ... She's a famous actress. I have proposed to her for marriage."
A woman worker had confronted him at that point, asking him to leave immediately while he continued his speech.
"I'm still waiting for a reply. I would like everybody's best wishes and luck in my endeavors," he continued, before switching gears. "We have the possibility to save ourselves in our lifetime. We are human beings suffering a terrible reality."
In another video filmed at an unknown time, the same man stated his full name once again and said he had been an unwavering advocate of the Never Back Down actress during her legal battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
"Real men, including the men that have been your fans the entire time here in the United States, because the United States — I guarantee you — has the most Amber Heard fans of any country on this planet still," he said. "We've been around supporting you through this entire duration of this problematic event that you've been having."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Barrymore and Heard after the NY incident.