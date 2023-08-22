Shocking Connection: Drew Barrymore Alleged 'Stalker' Linked to Amber Heard, Told Stunned Walmart Shoppers He Proposed to Actress

"You know who I am, I need to see you at some point," he exclaimed before security escorted him out of the venue and Rapp swooped in to rush Barrymore off stage.

The stars later resumed their interview and Busto was not arrested nor were any complaints made, police sources confirmed. "There are no reports on file," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The fan's choice to crash the event had many recalling his past connection to the Aquaman star. Daily Star reported that Busto has garnered a reputation on social media for his alleged infatuation with Heard.