‘Dangerous Obsession’: Miley Cyrus’ Alleged Stalker Arrested After Showing Up to Pop Star’s LA Home for 4th Time, Being Held Without Bond

Miley Cyrus’ alleged stalker was arrested after showing up to her LA home — only days after the singer was granted a temporary restraining order against the man, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Miley and her lawyer revealed that 52-year-old Alexander Kardalian had attempted to access her home on the night of October 1 and into the early morning of October 2.

Police were called to the home and Alexander was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Jail records show the man is being held without bond. Last month, Miley was granted a temporary restraining order against Alexander. In her petition, Miley claimed Alexander had showed up to her home days after being released from prison. The singer said the alleged stalker has been sending her letters since 2018.

In the messages, Alexander allegedly asked Miley to send him money and made sexually explicit remarks about him wanting to be with the entertainer. Miley said Alexander’s behavior ramped up in 2022 when he showed up to her home twice. He was escorted off the property by security both times.

Alexander was arrested in December 2022. He was sent to San Quentin State Prison but was released in August. The alleged stalker wasted no time after being released and booked it to Miley’s home once again. The pop star said Alexander had sent her a letter from behind bars telling her he planned to come see her after he was released. The alleged stalker was handled by security. Police arrived at Miley’s home and told Alexander to leave. Miley said the man wrote her a letter informing her he “doesn’t give a f---” if he lives in his attempt to see her.

The pop star said the man appeared to be suffering from “severe mental health challenges” and she feared for her safety. Miley also asked that her mother Tish and boyfriend Maxx Morando be protected from the man. The judge ended up granting Miley’s temporary restraining order petition. The order instructed Alexander to stay 100 yards away from the singer. However, the court did not grant the order to Tish and Maxx. The judge said the matter about Miley’s family members would be decided at the hearing later this month.

Now, in a newly filed declaration, Miley’s lawyer said the restraining order did little to stop Alexander from showing up to the singer’s home on October 1. Miley’s lawyer asked that the judge reconsider the decision not to protect the entertainer’s mom and live-in boyfriend. He pleaded that at the upcoming hearing, the permanent restraining order apply to Miley, Tish and Maxx.

“Mr. Morando is Ms. Cyrus' live-in boyfriend and lives at the residence that Kardalian has tried to access multiple times. Mr. Morando's relationship with Ms. Cyrus has also been the subject of news reports. So, again, considering his obsession with Ms. Cyrus, it is a reasonable assumption that Kardalian knows Mr. Morando's relationship with Ms. Cyrus,” the filing read.