Miley Cyrus' Diet-Obsessed Mom Taking Weight Loss to Extreme for Wedding: 'She's Determined to Be a Size 00'

By:

Jul. 15 2023, Published 5:15 a.m. ET

Miley Cyrus' mom, Tish, is shrinking herself to a size 00 for her upcoming wedding, and that has loved ones fearing the skin 'n' bones scheme will wreck her health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex, 56, looked thin as a reed while in Italy where her actor-fiancé, Dominic Purcell, 53, was filming a movie. The trip also doubled as her "Tishlorette" bachelorette party with close pals.

Sources snitched that Tish has always been thin, but now is taking it to a dangerous extreme that even daughters Bradi, 36, and Miley, 30, think is over the top.

"She's diet-obsessed — juicing, fasting one day a week, exercising for three hours, sweating out toxins in saunas, and looking downright scrawny," dished an insider. "People understand she wants to look good in her wedding dress, but she's determined to be a size 00 and still has a couple of notches to go."

She's watching everything that goes in her mouth, blabbed an insider. "She's got it in her mind that she has to be this Perfect 10. Dominic likes her the way she is, so this is all in her head."

The source added, "A wedding should be about two people who love each other, but at this rate — there won't be much of Tish left."

Tish announced her engagement to the Prison Break actor in April — just one year after filing for divorce from Billy Ray. She was married to the Achy Breaky Heart singer for more than 28 years before pulling the plug on their relationship.

In the divorce filing, Tish cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

While Tish's engagement to Dominic might seem fast, Billy Ray was quicker to put a ring on it. The country crooner confirmed his engagement to Australian singer Firerose — who's 20-something — in November, and sources tell RadarOnline.com that Miley isn't happy about her father's marriage plans.

