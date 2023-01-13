‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been leaning on her godmother Dolly Parton in the last couple of months as her family rift with her dad Billy Ray continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Miley, 30, and Dolly, 76, who performed together on New Year’s Eve in Miami, have been close ever since the Disney star was a young child. However, sources said Dolly has been acting as a lifeline for the troubled pop star of late.