‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been leaning on her godmother Dolly Parton in the last couple of months as her family rift with her dad Billy Ray continues to worsen, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Miley, 30, and Dolly, 76, who performed together on New Year’s Eve in Miami, have been close ever since the Disney star was a young child. However, sources said Dolly has been acting as a lifeline for the troubled pop star of late.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been going through an extremely rough patch with her dad and they are barely speaking to each other. Sources said Miley has been embarrassed by Billy Ray’s relationship with Aussie singer Firerose.
Billy Ray and Firerose recently became engaged and are living together in Tennessee. “Some people are concerned that she’s completely lost and alone,” a source said.
But Dolly has been a phone call away for Miley. “Miley knows she can count on her for anything, anytime, that she’s there for her no matter what,” said the insider. The Party in the U.S.A. singer has admitted to struggling with anxiety and depression in the past — something that Dolly can relate to.
“I’m very sensitive, and people like me become very depressed,” the Tennessee native said in June, before adding, “I just know that I’m better off when I’m giving.” For Miley, that was a lifesaver. “When she’s feeling overwhelmed or stressed, “said the insider, “Miley knows a talk with Dolly will make things better.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Miley has been infuriated by her dad’s relationship with Firerose which came months after the pop star’s mom Tish filed for divorce.
“Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” said a source.
“Miley’s very protective of her mom [Tish], and the consensus is that their dad’s being a jack--- and throwing his life and money away on this girl,” the source said.