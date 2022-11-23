‘I Felt Alone’: Miley Cyrus Breaks Down On Stage In Mexico About Anxiety As Relationship With Dad Billy Ray Remains Fractured

“Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” dished an insider.

“Miley has simply had enough of her dad. Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn’t been a word between them since,” the insider added. “Miley told him she always felt like he was trying to cash in on her fame, dating back to when she played Hannah Montana on TV. She believes Tish is the one who looked out for her.”

“It’s a huge rift that may never heal,” the source explained.