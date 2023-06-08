Miley Cyrus 'Open' To Marriage With Boyfriend Maxx Morando: Sources
Following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus pretty much swore off marriage, but her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, might be the one to change her mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After ending her marriage to the Australian Hunger Games hunk, Miley, 30, said, "I don't just really think about marriage and things like [that[ anymore.
But one source reveals that Miley is ready to take the next step in her two-year romance with the drummer, 24.
"The topic of marriage recently came up, and out of the blue, Miley admitted that she's open to it again," revealed the insider. "She and Maxx have a lot in common, they laugh at the same things and really get each other. No one would be surprised if he proposed or, who knows, Miley might pop the question herself!"
While Miley might be talking wedding plans with Maxx in the future, her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish, are already engaged to other people after pulling the plug on their 30-year marriage last year.
Tish filed for divorce from the Achy Breaky Heart singer in April 2022. Billy Ray was the first to move on, putting an engagement ring on his much-younger girlfriend, singer Firerose, in August — to Miley's dismay.
Sources spilled that Miley was grossed out by her father's proposal.
“Miley was already shocked and appalled that Billy Ray and Firerose were hooking up, so now that he’s stuck a ring on this gal’s finger, it’s a step beyond and a real kick in the teeth,” the insider told RadarOnline.com after the engagement made headlines.
“Miley’s very protective of her mom, and the consensus is that their dad’s being a jack--- and throwing his life and money away on this girl.”
Tish announced her plans to wed Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in April by debuting her massive diamond ring. "A thousand times…. YES!" she captioned the ring photos.
Miley's parents' engagements are allegedly causing drama in the family.
"Billy Ray has been badmouthing what Tish has going on with Dominic, who's fed up and wants to kick his butt," spilled an insider. "It's all too much for the kids," with sources saying Miley is taking her dad's trash talk the hardest.