Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources
Miley Cyrus reached out to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to have a conversation before she released her song Flowers — which many take as a dig at the Australian actor — but was shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This month, Cyrus released her new pop song which many believe to be about her ex. On the track, she sings about how she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually realized that she can “buy myself flowers” instead of needing a partner.
In another line, Miley sings, “We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn. Miley and Liam’s home in Malibu burnt down in 2018 due to the Wolsey fire. The song was also released on Liam’s birthday.
Liam has yet to comment on the track.
In November, sources said that Miley had reached out to Liam “several times” but she had been snubbed each attempt. The move came three years after the ex’s bitter divorce.
“Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” said a source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.”
An insider said that Miley recently purchased a $8 million home in Malibu near where Liam hangs out. “I think Liam’s worst fear now, said a friend, “is running into Miley at the grocery store!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Liam filed for divorce from Miley in August 2019 after nearly a decade together. The two got hitched on December 23, 2018 and the divorce was final on January 28, 2020.
In his petition, Liam cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married that laid out who got back in the event of a divorce.
At the time, sources claimed that Liam was “over the marriage” and wanted nothing to do with Miley. Days later, the pop star was spotted making out with her longtime girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter.
For his part, Liam has been romantically linked to Gabriella Brooks since 2019.