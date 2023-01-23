Your tip
Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘Fuming’ Over Singer Fixation On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth: Sources

miley cyrus and her boyfriend maxx morando liam hemsworth pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Miley Cyrus' new hit song Flowers bashes her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and sources say it has upset the singer’s current boyfriend Maxx Morando, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider revealed that drummer Morando, 24, confronted Cyrus, 30, about her obsession with the hunky Aussie actor, 33. The source said that he even gave her an ultimatum — “stop fixating on Liam and spend more time concentrating on him,” said the insider.

miley cyrus and her boyfriend maxx morando liam hemsworth
Source: mega

A source alleged that Morando is uncomfortable with Cyrus spending so much time talking about Hemsworth, who was her off-on lover for a decade before an ill-fated marriage that crashed in 2020.

On Cyrus' new track, she sings, “We were right ‘til we weren’t; Built a home and watched it burn.” Cryus and Hemsworth’s home burned down in a 2018 fire.

Miley has insisted she has “no remorse” and “no regret” about her divorce, “but Morando apparently isn’t so sure,” said the insider.”

“No one tells Miley what to do, which doesn’t bode well for Morando!” said the source.

miley cyrus and her boyfriend maxx morando liam hemsworth
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Miley Cyrus
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim Cyrus reached out to her ex before releasing Flowers but was shut down.

Late last year, an insider revealed the pop star had reached out to Hemsworth “several times” but he had blown her off.

“Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” said a source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August 2019 after nearly a decade together. The two got hitched on December 23, 2018, and the divorce was final on January 28, 2020.

miley cyrus and her boyfriend maxx morando liam hemsworth
Source: mega

In court documents, Hemsworth cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The two signed a prenuptial agreement that made the divorce simple.

For his part, Hemsworth has remained silent about Cyrus’ new song. He has been dating his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks since 2019.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of all that, Cyrus’ relationship with her father Billy Ray has been in shambles since he started dating 34-year-old Aussie singer Firerose.

miley cyrus and her boyfriend maxx morando liam hemsworth
Source: mega
