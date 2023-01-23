Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘Fuming’ Over Singer Fixation On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth: Sources
Miley Cyrus' new hit song Flowers bashes her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and sources say it has upset the singer’s current boyfriend Maxx Morando, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An insider revealed that drummer Morando, 24, confronted Cyrus, 30, about her obsession with the hunky Aussie actor, 33. The source said that he even gave her an ultimatum — “stop fixating on Liam and spend more time concentrating on him,” said the insider.
A source alleged that Morando is uncomfortable with Cyrus spending so much time talking about Hemsworth, who was her off-on lover for a decade before an ill-fated marriage that crashed in 2020.
On Cyrus' new track, she sings, “We were right ‘til we weren’t; Built a home and watched it burn.” Cryus and Hemsworth’s home burned down in a 2018 fire.
Miley has insisted she has “no remorse” and “no regret” about her divorce, “but Morando apparently isn’t so sure,” said the insider.”
“No one tells Miley what to do, which doesn’t bode well for Morando!” said the source.
- Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources
- ‘Lost And Alone’ Miley Cyrus Leaning On Dolly Parton As Rift With Dad Billy Ray Worsens After His Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
- Miley Cyrus Dropping New Song On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday After Being 'Snubbed' On Attempts To Reconnect
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim Cyrus reached out to her ex before releasing Flowers but was shut down.
Late last year, an insider revealed the pop star had reached out to Hemsworth “several times” but he had blown her off.
“Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” said a source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August 2019 after nearly a decade together. The two got hitched on December 23, 2018, and the divorce was final on January 28, 2020.
In court documents, Hemsworth cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. The two signed a prenuptial agreement that made the divorce simple.
For his part, Hemsworth has remained silent about Cyrus’ new song. He has been dating his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks since 2019.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, on top of all that, Cyrus’ relationship with her father Billy Ray has been in shambles since he started dating 34-year-old Aussie singer Firerose.