Miley Cyrus’ Boyfriend Maxx Morando ‘Fuming’ Over Singer Fixation On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth: Sources

Miley Cyrus' new hit song Flowers bashes her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and sources say it has upset the singer’s current boyfriend Maxx Morando, RadarOnline.com has learned.

An insider revealed that drummer Morando, 24, confronted Cyrus, 30, about her obsession with the hunky Aussie actor, 33. The source said that he even gave her an ultimatum — “stop fixating on Liam and spend more time concentrating on him,” said the insider.