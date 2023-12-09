Bijou Phillips Ready to Start New Life Without Convicted Criminal Husband Danny Masterson, Being Set Up on Dates: Report
Bijou Phillips is reportedly "ready to start enjoying life again" and her first step is moving on from estranged husband Danny Masterson, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Phillips, 43, filed for divorce from Masterson, 47, weeks after he was sentenced in September to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.
The Almost Famous actress was reportedly spotted clinking glasses with socialites during a New York City outing with hotel heiress pal Nicky Hilton Rothschild, according to reporting from the National Enquirer.
Sources told the outlet that Phillips, who has full custody of the couple's nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, is intent on building a new life without her scandal-ridden estranged spouse.
"Bijou has done plenty of soul-searching and realized there's no sense in feeling sorry for herself," an insider claimed. "She's putting herself out there, having fun again — and putting Danny and his odious crimes firmly in the rearview mirror!"
This isn't the first time the 43-year-old has made headlines for moving on following Masterson's hefty sentence. Phillips — who is the daughter of The Mamas and the Papas singer John Phillips and model Genevieve Waite — was previously rumored to be on the hunt for a deep-pocketed suitor.
Moreover, chatter alleged that Phillips had no plans to reconcile with Masterson, even if he were to escape his prison cell on appeal.
Another insider addressed rumors about Phillips' personal life following her divorce filing.
"She's over him and ready to start enjoying her life again after being put through so much misery," the tipster reportedly said. "Bijou has a lot of good people in her world who are helping her move forward and have fun."
"They're setting her up with guys and confident she'll be snapped up in no time at all," the source added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.
While Masterson may have been the one on trial, Phillips was not immune to critics during the high-profile trial, which she attended in support of her husband.
The emotional trial invoked the Church of Scientology, of which Phillips was a member along with Masterson.
Masterson was accused of sexually assaulting two fellow Scientologist members at his Los Angeles home in 2003, the height of his fame on the popular sitcom. Phillips and Masterson began dating the following year after meeting at a Las Vegas poker tournament.
Phillips was said to be "shocked and devastated" when the jury found Masterson guilty of two counts of rape in May.