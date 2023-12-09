Bijou Phillips Ready to Start New Life Without Convicted Criminal Husband Danny Masterson, Being Set Up on Dates: Report

The Almost Famous actress was reportedly spotted clinking glasses with socialites during a New York City outing with hotel heiress pal Nicky Hilton Rothschild, according to reporting from the National Enquirer.

Sources told the outlet that Phillips, who has full custody of the couple's nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, is intent on building a new life without her scandal-ridden estranged spouse.

"Bijou has done plenty of soul-searching and realized there's no sense in feeling sorry for herself," an insider claimed. "She's putting herself out there, having fun again — and putting Danny and his odious crimes firmly in the rearview mirror!"