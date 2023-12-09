Home > Misc Magic in the Air: Jessica Darrow and Diane Guerrero Reunite at Connecticut Children’s Encanto Themed Gala, Which Raised a Record Breaking Sum By: Radar Staff Dec. 8 2023, Published 9:29 p.m. ET

In an evening that twinkled brighter than the stars themselves, Connecticut Children’s "Miracles & Magic" Gala at the Connecticut Convention Center was nothing short of a fairy tale come true. On the enchanted eve of November 11, 2023, nearly a thousand glittering guests gathered to make dreams a reality for children in need of medical miracles. With a theme inspired by Disney's spellbinding "Encanto," the Gala turned the convention center into a magical realm. The highlight? The presence of Jessica Darrow and Diane Guerrero, the voices behind the characters of Luisa and Isabela, in the Disney Animated Film, who added a sprinkle of Hollywood glamor to the night.

Throughout the event, the duo gracefully mingled with guests, capturing moments through photographs, and sharing heartfelt connections with some of the event's most special attendees—children currently undergoing treatment at Connecticut Children’s Hospital. The faces of these young guests lit up with joy as they heard the familiar voices of their beloved characters in person. Paulanne Jushkevich, the Foundation President, said of the evening, “The Gala was a spectacular testament to the power of community and generosity. Thanks to our incredible supporters, the magic of Connecticut Children’s will continue to light up the lives of countless children."

The red carpet, expertly orchestrated with the assistance of Jane Owen and Julia Lesser of JOPR, also welcomed the gracious arrival of renowned personalities including ESPN powerhouses Field Yates, Elle Duncan, Gary Striewski, and Seth Greenberg, who brought an additional touch of glamor and sportsmanship to the event. Their presence added an exciting dynamic, attracting sports enthusiasts and emphasizing the Gala's diverse appeal. Additionally, West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, and United States Senator Richard Blumenthal graced the red carpet, solidifying the Gala's status as an unmissable event in Connecticut's social calendar. Jane Owen, the founder of Jane Owen Public Relations (JOPR) and a recent addition to the Connecticut Children’s Foundation Board, played a pivotal role in inviting the special guests to join in the festivities. Notably, her husband, the Emmy Nominated Filmmaker Fernando Ferro, was also in attendance, they were also joined by friends Doru M. Angelo and Kimberly Santos.

When guests entered the meticulously crafted venue for the cocktail hour, the setting was a sensory delight, adorned as a Colombian marketplace with fortune tellers, and Wishing Well coins in the hope of acquiring stunning emerald jewelry by the evening's end. The rhythm of SonMilanes and the vibrant dances of Tumbaga dance troupe, The Colombian Dance Company of New York, set hearts racing as the guests mixed and mingled awaited for the main event to begin. The Ballroom's transformation into the "Encanto" casita was a sight to behold. The culinary adventure featured Colombian delights, conjured up by the Convention Center’s chef, tantalizing taste buds like never before.

Master illusionist Arthur Trace and the mesmerizing performances of Tumbaga kept everyone on the edge of their seats. The event's climax was the Bid for Kids Live Auction and Live Appeal, pouring love and support into Connecticut Children’s Fetal Care Center. Some notable donations included a generous medley of skin care beauty products from La Roche-Posay, a generous basket of Covergirl’s most popular items, luxury soccer-inspired sustainable clothing brand Able Made $3,000 gift card and socks, Knockout Fitness personal training session package, and a unique dining experience at Miami Michelin Star restaurant Elcielo owned by Colombian Chef Juanma Barrientos and many more.

Jessica and Diane expressed how excited they were to see the famous “Miracle Candle” from the movie illuminated on the wall during the event and used as a metric of how much money was raised. As more and more donations came flooding in, the candle grew taller and taller until it reached the top and lit up, actually surpassing its original goal. The actresses were also spellbound by the candle ceremony, in which those who donated were handed a candle, illuminating the ballroom, symbolizing the transformative power depicted in the film, where ordinary candles become vessels for miracles. The night ended on a high note, with Avenue Groove's R&B and Funk tunes keeping everyone on the dance floor. Jessica and Diane and their friends joined guests on the dancefloor and were seen joining the festivities all night long.

The most impressive part of the evening however was the money raised for Connecticut Children’s. This year's Gala didn't just match previous years' achievements – it soared past them, setting a new gold standard for grandeur and generosity. The event raised a stunning $1,502,962, and counting, which is a 31% increase over 2022, making this the most successful galas of the organization’s history. Setting the bar high for 2024. Paulanne Jushkevich, the Foundation President, shared, “A successful Gala is no small feat, and one that raises in excess of $1.5 million is just remarkable! We could not be more grateful for the amazingly generous individuals and organizations, as well as the dedicated volunteers, who contributed to this astonishing result. Above all, we are overwhelmed by what this support will mean for the children and the families who look to Connecticut Children’s for expert care and a renewed sense of hope.”

Jim Shmerling, the President & CEO, echoed these sentiments, expressing gratitude towards everyone who played a role in turning this Gala into a beacon of hope and health for children, “Our friends, team members, patient families, and supporters played an indispensable role in our pursuit of a healthier future for all children. Their support is the foundation upon which we create magic and perform miracles for the kids who rely on us. Together, we can continue to make a profound impact, ensuring that no children’s health journey is without hope. We are grateful to all who joined us in making this vision a reality.“

The Gala's primary mission was a resounding success, raising significant funds to support Connecticut Children’s in its mission to provide unparalleled pediatric care. This night of wonder ensured that the hospital continues to offer specialized medical and surgical services to children, embodying care that is truly beyond imagination. In a stunning display of community spirit, the "Miracles & Magic" Gala was more than just a night of entertainment; it was a promise of hope, health, and happiness for children in need. Connecticut Children’s, dedicated exclusively to pediatric healthcare, continues its noble journey, proving that when it comes to caring for kids, the sky's the limit.