Ryan O'Neal Listed Troubled Son Redmond as Sole Beneficiary of Trust Years Before Death
Late actor Ryan O'Neal reportedly intended to leave his fortune to son Redmond, 38, who he shared with late actress Farrah Fawcett before the 38-year-old was accused of attempted murder during a 2018 crime spree, RadarOnline.com has learned.
It's important to note that it's unclear if the legendary Love Story star amended his trust before his death, which was announced on Friday.
Shortly after Farrah's 2009 death, her lifelong partner sued The University of Texas over a multimillion-dollar Andy Warhol painting he claimed belonged to him.
During the pretrial discovery phase in 2013, Ryan's will, titled The O'Neal Living Trust, served as a crucial piece of evidence to determine whether or not Farrah bequeathed the prized artwork to her alma mater.
As the legal document was scrutinized, it was uncovered that Farrah and Ryan's son was the only child to be named as a beneficiary of the trust.
Sadly, Ryan had a strained relationship with Redmond, who battled addiction and mental health issues for most of his life. Though the late actor promised Farrah he would take care of their only son, their relationship remained rocky.
"The Trustee shall distribute all of my tangible personal property, except my two Ernie Barnes paintings, to Redmond," the document stated in 2013.
The document was created in 1991 and was amended several times. At the time of RadarOnline.com's reporting in 2013, it was last updated in 2004.
Before the living trust was revealed, Redmond had a few brushes with the law. In 2011, he was arrested for heroin possession, and in 2015, he violated his probation and was sent to jail. Redmond was then released in 2016.
In May 2018, Redmond was arrested for the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven. While in custody, he was connected to a string of attacks in which five people were stabbed. Two victims sustained serious injuries, and Redmond was charged with attempted murder.
Redmond exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com from Los Angeles Men's Central Jail — and blamed his parents for his criminal issues.
"It’s not the drugs that have been a problem, it’s the psychological trauma of my entire life — my whole life experiences have affected me the most," Redmond told us in 2019.
"Fighting with my father, being kicked out and living on the streets, going to jail, being put in a psychiatric ward, being embarrassed all the time, just because of who my parents are," Ryan's son continued.
"The pressure that came with that set off a time bomb in my head. I never asked for any of this, I never wanted any attention."
At the time, then-77-year-old Ryan nor any member of Redmond's family had visited him in jail, though he told us he had spoke to his father on the phone. One day after the jailhouse interview, Redmond was transferred to a state psychiatric hospital, where he remains today.
Redmond was declared mentally "incompetent" and not fit to stand trial. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality disorder.