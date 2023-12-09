Ryan O'Neal Listed Troubled Son Redmond as Sole Beneficiary of Trust Years Before Death

Redmond O'Neal was listed as the sole beneficiary of father Ryan's trust in 2013.

It's important to note that it's unclear if the legendary Love Story star amended his trust before his death , which was announced on Friday.

Late actor Ryan O'Neal reportedly intended to leave his fortune to son Redmond , 38, who he shared with late actress Farrah Fawcett before the 38-year-old was accused of attempted murder during a 2018 crime spree, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Redmond, son of Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal, was the only child listed in his father's trust in 2013.

Shortly after Farrah's 2009 death, her lifelong partner sued The University of Texas over a multimillion-dollar Andy Warhol painting he claimed belonged to him.

During the pretrial discovery phase in 2013, Ryan's will, titled The O'Neal Living Trust, served as a crucial piece of evidence to determine whether or not Farrah bequeathed the prized artwork to her alma mater.

As the legal document was scrutinized, it was uncovered that Farrah and Ryan's son was the only child to be named as a beneficiary of the trust.