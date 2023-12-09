Ryan O'Neal's Sad Last Days: Actor Looked Frail in Wheelchair With Caretakers Weeks Before Death
Ryan O'Neal appeared to be slowly deteriorating weeks before his death. The 82-year-old Paper Moon actor looked like a frail version of himself while being pushed in a wheelchair with two caretakers assisting him last month, marking his sad last photos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, O'Neal's death was announced on Friday, with his grieving son, Patrick, revealing the news on social media.
"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," he wrote.
Calling his father his "hero," Patrick dedicated three heartfelt posts to Ryan, even expressing his joy that the actor will be reunited with his greatest love, Farrah Fawcett.
"Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again," Patrick continued.
"As a human being, my father was as generous as they come. And the funniest person in any room. And the most handsome clearly, but also the most charming. Lethal combo," Patrick said.
"Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives," he added.
Ryan's cause of death has not been revealed; however, he was last seen in public on November 6 and appeared unable to walk without help. The photos published on Daily Mail showed the Love Story actor in a wheelchair, with two aides by his side. They also assisted him into an awaiting car.
Ryan appeared gaunt but was still recognizable as the Hollywood hunk whose career spanned six decades. The legendary actor made a mark in Tinsel Town as soon as he stepped on the scene, landing the role of Rodney Harrington on the ABC nighttime soap opera Peyton Place.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Ryan appeared on the screen alongside some of Hollywood's most prestigious leading ladies, including Barbra Streisand. While his career came naturally, he admitted that fatherhood didn't come easy.
Ryan had four children: daughter Tatum, 60, and sons Griffin, 59, Patrick, 56, and Redmond, 38, who is currently incarcerated.
"I'm a hopeless father. I don't know why," the actor told Vanity Fair in the past. "I don't think I was supposed to be a father. Just look around at my work — they're either in jail or they should be. I have nice grandchildren, though."
Before his passing, insiders shared that Ryan was desperate to reconnect with his troubled child. It was claimed the actor beat himself up over how Redmond's life had unraveled.
"Ryan has made a lot of mistakes in his life, but his greatest sorrow is not being able to honor his vow to Farrah," the source shared.