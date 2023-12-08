Ryan O'Neal Was Desperate to See Troubled Son Redmond Before Death at 82, Actor Didn't Believe He Had 'Much Time Left'

Ryan O'Neal wanted to reconnect with his troubled son Redmond in the months before his death, sources said.

Film star Ryan O'Neal was determined to reconnect with his incarcerated son, Redmond , before his death at 82 and fulfill the promise he made to longtime love Farrah Fawcett to take care of the only child they shared.

The actor was haunted by the promise he made to Redmond's mom, Fawcett, on her deathbed.

Sources said the ailing Paper Moon actor was desperate to see his troubled son and hug the 38-year-old. He allegedly wanted to tell Redmond how sorry he was that he couldn't keep his promise.

Ryan notably had a troubled relationship with the Charlie's Angels icon and his children.

"I'm a hopeless father. I don't know why," the Peyton Place star, a dad of four, told Vanity Fair in the past. "I don't think I was supposed to be a father. Just look around at my work — they're either in jail or they should be. I have nice grandchildren, though."