Danny Masterson Likely to Spend First Christmas Behind Bars in Jail, Not Prison
Danny Masterson will likely be spending Christmas with his jail pals, with a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Information Bureau telling RadarOnline.com that as of Friday, December 8, the convicted rapist has still not been assigned a prison transfer date.
The That '70s Show star is currently locked up at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in the early 2000s during the height of his career. He's been holed up in a cell at the facility while waiting on information about where he'll wind up next.
A representative from the bureau had previously told RadarOnline.com that Masterson, 47, had four more steps in his SP status and would likely be handed his transfer assignment in "about one month." But, with the holidays quickly approaching, it looks like he might spend his first Christmas behind bars in jail unless officials step on it.
Masterson was reportedly under 24-hour surveillance when he first went into the facility, with deputies checking on him every 30 minutes to monitor his mental state after being handed a three-decades-long sentence.
RadarOnline.com obtained the jail's commissary list, revealing his loved ones can buy him $68 worth of commissary snacks, drinks, and hygiene necessities if they want to get him a Christmas present this year.
- Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson in Limbo at LA Jail With No Prison or Transfer Date in Sight
- Danny Masterson Under 24-Hour Surveillance in Jail as He Awaits Prison Transfer Following 30-Year Sentence
- Danny Masterson's Wife and Friends Can Buy Him $68 Worth of Goods From Jail's Commissary Before He's Hauled Off to Prison
His wife of 11 years, actress Bijou Phillips, won't be exchanging gifts with him now that she filed for divorce before their twelfth wedding anniversary. The inmate gave up legal and physical custody of their 9-year-old daughter, asking only for visitation in the confines of a California state prison.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She's not the only one who turned her back on his post-conviction.
A source told Daily Mail that the Church of Scientology deemed the longtime believer a suppressive person "for not maintaining the high ethical standards" for reasons other than his guilty verdict. However, a spokesperson blasted the source as someone who is not credible and "dangerous."
The convicted rapist recently made headlines after it was revealed he failed to turn over a stockpile of assault rifles that he was supposed to surrender after his felony arrest in 2020. Rolling Stone reported Thursday that Masterson allegedly relinquished his weapons last week.