Megyn Kelly Boldly Predicts 'The Country Will Burn' if Donald Trump is Convicted and Jailed Before 2024 Election

"I don’t think anybody thinks anything really changed as a result of last night so once again, Trump won because if nothing changed, he’s the winner, he’s 50 points ahead," Kelly told guests Rich Lowry and Jim Geraghty of Wednesday night's GOP debate.

"So now what, guys? Andy McCarthy had an editorial on National Review saying he thinks Judge [Tanya] Chutkan might not let Trump go free on bond when he is likely convicted in that federal case in D.C.," the SiriusXM host continued.

"There will be riots, the country will burn if she sends him to jail prior to November 2024, and Andy, he’s the smartest guy we all know, is saying ‘don’t rule it out.’ So where do we go from this day to that?"