Megyn Kelly Boldly Predicts 'The Country Will Burn' if Donald Trump is Convicted and Jailed Before 2024 Election
Political pundit Megyn Kelly made a bold and sinister prediction that the "country will burn" if ex-president Donald Trump is sent to jail before the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kelly issued the warning on Thursday's edition of her SiriusXM radio program, The Megyn Kelly Show, during which she recapped the fourth GOP debate that she moderated on Wednesday night. Like the previous three events, Trump was a no-show.
Trump, 77, is drowning in legal woes — four federal indictments totaling 91 criminal charges, to be exact.
In addition to his charges related to alleged election interference, the January 6 Capitol insurrection, and possession of top-secret classified documents after he left the White House, Trump also faces a $250 million New York civil trial, in which a judge has already found that his company, The Trump Organization, built its real empire by defrauding banks, insurers, and other parties.
Nonetheless, Trump has a double-digit lead over fellow Republican candidates, to which Kelly surmised "there will be riots" if he's jailed before the November 2024 election.
"I don’t think anybody thinks anything really changed as a result of last night so once again, Trump won because if nothing changed, he’s the winner, he’s 50 points ahead," Kelly told guests Rich Lowry and Jim Geraghty of Wednesday night's GOP debate.
"So now what, guys? Andy McCarthy had an editorial on National Review saying he thinks Judge [Tanya] Chutkan might not let Trump go free on bond when he is likely convicted in that federal case in D.C.," the SiriusXM host continued.
"There will be riots, the country will burn if she sends him to jail prior to November 2024, and Andy, he’s the smartest guy we all know, is saying ‘don’t rule it out.’ So where do we go from this day to that?"
Geraghty responded with the proposition that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley should join forces on a "unity ticket."
Kelly's guest said he didn't have a "particularly strong preference" on the unity ticket being DeSantis-Haley or Haley-DeSantis, as he noted, "That’s the one way you could get most Haley supporters to jump on board with DeSantis and vice versa."
"If Trump’s the nominee, we’re in totally uncharted waters," Geraghty said. "And I would say based on history, don’t doubt Andy McCarthy."
McCarthy's column at the center of the discussion argued that Judge Chutkan's ruling that Trump is not immune from criminal prosecution "could determine the viability of Trump’s 2024 presidential bid."
"While I believe Judge Chutkan would exercise her broad authority to allow him to remain at liberty pending sentencing (usually three months after trial), that is no sure thing," McCarthy wrote.
This week, Trump's lawyers filed a motion asking Chutkan, overseeing his January 6 case, to toss out the felony charges due to his presidential "immunity." Trump also declared that he would be acting as if the case was paused until the court responded.