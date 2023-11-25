Donald Trump Slams Fox News for Trying to Push 'Birdbrain' Nikki Haley on Republican Voters
In a recent video rant posted on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump slammed Fox News for allegedly promoting Nikki Haley as a presidential contender while neglecting Ron DeSantis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump expressed his belief that Haley's rise to prominence is unlikely.
"Fox News gave up on Ron DeSanctimonious as he’s turned out to be a disaster," Trump said in a rant on Truth Social. "Now they’re pushing Birdbrain. You know who that is? Nikki Haley. They just haven’t learned, and probably they never will. It’s just not happening."
Trump's criticism of Fox News comes as no surprise, as the former president has often expressed his dissatisfaction with the network in the past.
Despite Trump's claims, a transcript search by Mediaite revealed that recent coverage of Haley and DeSantis on Fox News is relatively balanced, with DeSantis slightly edging out Haley in terms of mentions. Trump, however, dominates the network's coverage, with mentions of him far exceeding those of both Haley and DeSantis.
- Ex-President Donald Trump Rips Apart Fox News For 'Promoting' Rumored Candidate Ron DeSantis
- Donald Trump Attacks Fox News for 'Desperately Pushing' Ron DeSantis as Potential Threat to GOP Nomination
- Donald Trump Suffers Major Meltdown After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President: 'DeSanctimonious and Birdbrain did NOTHING!'
This isn't the first time Trump used these particular nicknames for DeSantis and Haley.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently took to his social media platform soon after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed her Florida colleague.
The ex-prez wrote, "Kim Reynolds of Iowa has gone from a popular Governor to the MOST UNPOPULAR GOVERNOR IN THE UNITED STATES, not an easy feat."
"Her Endorsement of Ron DeSanctimonious, who is 50 Points down to me in the Polls, has given him exactly ZERO 'Bounce.' He is a wounded bird falling violently from the sky," he continued. "I got Iowa 'First in the Nation,' Ethanol security, and 28 Billion Dollars for our Great Farmers. I also protected Social Security and MediCare. DeSanctimonious and Birdbrain did NOTHING. MAGA!!!"
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is averaging at around 58.5% with likely Republican voters, while in a distant second place, DeSantis sits 44.1 points behind at 14.4%. Haley is in third place at 9% and Vivek Ramaswamy currently holds fourth place at 4.7%.
All other candidates still in the race are polling at 2% or less.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Looking ahead, both President Joe Biden and Trump are the clear favorites to secure their party's nomination and are expected to face off in a rematch during the general election in November 2024.
Current polling from Real Clear Politics shows that the two candidates are neck and neck, with Trump holding a narrow average lead of 1.6%.
According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Trump still held a slight edge over the sitting president in a hypothetical rematch. However, the poll also found 9 percent of respondents were unsure who they would vote for, and another 5 percent said they were not planning to vote.
Those polled were asked if Biden’s age or Trump’s criminal charges were a bigger problem when it came to their fitness for the presidency, and voters were largely split.