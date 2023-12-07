WATCH: Donald Trump Blows Off Questions Over Claim He'll Be a Dictator on 'Day One' If Reelected

Donald Trump spoke to the press while attending another day of trial as part of the $250 million fraud lawsuit brought against him and his company — but he refused to talk about his recent "dictator" remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, the ex-president appeared in a New York court as the defense is set to call its final expert witness to the stand.

Source: MEGA Trump said he would be a dictator one "day one" if reelected.

Trump has attended the trial a total of 9 times since it started on October 2. In the case, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump and his business stand accused of a decade-long fraud scheme. In court documents, James accused Trump of overvaluing assets to obtain favorable rates on loans. Trump and his family members denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Source: MEGA Trump attacked the New York Attorney General who brought the fraud case.

While outside the court, Trump was greeted by a group of journalists asking him questions. He was asked about the recent GOP debates but decided to launch into an attack against the judge presiding over the fraud trial.

President Trump at the court of Judge Engoron in NYC:



No matter what the evidence is, Engoron is going to rule against me.

.pic.twitter.com/ykgsJhxKaz

He told the crowd, "Thank you very much. Everybody is. This is a witch hunt the likes of which probably nobody has ever seen." Trump said, "And you have people being murdered outside all over the streets. They’re being murdered. This violent crime and this attorney general is crazy. She’s a lunatic. The attorney general. Sincere because she knows that she has a judge in the matter. All the evidence that you have, that judge is going to rule in their favor. He ruled against me before the case even started. The case had started. He knew nothing and he ruled against me."

Trump continued, "The other thing is, this is an oral argument. I’m sure it was that was good for her case. And value of $18 million when in fact, it’s worth anywhere from 50 to 100 times that amount. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. But just remember what I said at the beginning. We won at the appellate division and this judge refuses to honor that victory or that decision for that demand. Thank you very much."

Source: MEGA Despite his legal woes, Trump continues to dominate in the polls.

After Trump finished his rant, a reporter shouted, "Mr. Trump, why did you say you would be a dictator? Why did you say you’d be a dictator on day one? Can you explain that please? Can you explain that to the people?" Trump quickly turned around and walked back into the courtroom.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, during a town hall, Sean Hannity asked Trump if he had “any plans whatsoever, if reelected president, to abuse power? To break the law? To use the government to go after people?” Trump didn't fully answer which led to Hannity asking him if he would promise, " America tonight you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?”

Trump responded, "Except for Day One." The remarks have caused an uproar from Trump critics.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite his legal woes, Trump has continued to gain support in polls. Sources said his wife Melania has been pushing for her husband to pick Tucker Carlson as his VP pick.